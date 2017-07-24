Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After months of wondering when Rick and Morty season three was dropping, fans finally got the schwifty answer they were looking for from Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon — when it’s ready. Now, after multiple teases, weird non-drama taking up headlines, discussions about the meaning of life and an April Fool’s joke that wasn’t really a joke, just episode one of season three on a loop, we’re one week away from the season three premiere on Adult Swim.

With the clock ticking down to the premiere of an episode most superfans have already watched at least five or six times, Adult Swim is amping up the promotion for the dimension-hopping duo that seem to be in a constant loop, fulfilling their destiny always and forever. The latest snippet of goodness expands on the season three trailer that briefly showed Morty and Rick (I’m writing it in that order to make your eye twitch) in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Now we know that at least one of the episodes goes full-Mad Max, complete with BDSM gear, muscle-bound dudes with mohawks and cars that would make the Road Warrior proud. There might even be a dog, or a pig, if Dan Harmon wants to make his nod to George Miller truly complete.