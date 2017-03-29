Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first teaser was fine, but the next season of Silicon Valley finally has a proper trailer. That is to say, something by which fans can finally figure out what the hell is going on at Pied Piper. Yes, the teaser revealed Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) was quitting the Silicon Valley startup, keeping the company’s name (to arguments from absolutely no one else on the original team), and hoping to “build a new internet.” But what else? Aside his attempt to kick through a closet door in a display of rage, Hendricks’ plans to reboot his company (and the show itself) remained a mystery. It’s like Fargo, but with less dead people.

The new trailer kinda sorta fills in a few gaps, though the real story of the HBO comedy’s fourth season truly won’t be known until it premieres Sunday, April 23rd at 10 p.m. ET. Which is perfectly fine, since the trailer displays more than just Hendricks’ meltdown. Apparently everyone at, or with any remote connections to, Pied Piper is beginning to freak out. Jared (Zach Woods) is sticking by his friend no matter what, Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller) is mansplaining “mansplaining,” and Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Bertram (Martin Starr) are wearing matching pajamas and saying “rad.” Seriously guys… what the f*ck is going on?