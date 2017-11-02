Larry David Shares His Elevator Philosophy With Miley Cyrus In This Very ‘Curb’ ‘SNL’ Teaser

#Larry David #Miley Cyrus #SNL
Trending Writer
11.02.17

Larry David doesn’t need your elevator companionship. He can do just fine by himself.

In a somewhat Curb-esque tease of his upcoming hosting gig on SNL, we’ve been given a preview that finds Larry and musical guest Miley Cyrus at Rockefeller Center waiting for an elevator. Miley would like to share the elevator. Larry (a sensible person) would prefer to have his own elevator.

“It’s not necessary,” offers Larry in his attempt to ditch a shared elevator set-up. “I’ll go up alone, I’ll see you upstairs. I like a private ride.”

To be fair, who doesn’t like a private ride? Larry’s going to be working with an army of SNL staff sorting out what Bernie Sanders and Kevin Roberts might be up to on Saturday, so why not savor the solitude?

Speaking of Larry and Miley, they’ve already hung out before in a non-elevator setting. In 2007, Larry guest starred on Hannah Montana. Here’s video evidence that confirms you weren’t hallucinating the whole thing.

After Larry and Miley on November 4, the season rolls on with a combo of Tiffany Haddish and Taylor Swift on November 11, followed by Chance the Rapper hosting with Eminem serving as the musical guest on November 18.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Miley Cyrus#SNL
TAGSELEVATORSLARRY DAVIDMiley CyrusSNL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP