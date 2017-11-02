Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Larry David doesn’t need your elevator companionship. He can do just fine by himself.

In a somewhat Curb-esque tease of his upcoming hosting gig on SNL, we’ve been given a preview that finds Larry and musical guest Miley Cyrus at Rockefeller Center waiting for an elevator. Miley would like to share the elevator. Larry (a sensible person) would prefer to have his own elevator.

“It’s not necessary,” offers Larry in his attempt to ditch a shared elevator set-up. “I’ll go up alone, I’ll see you upstairs. I like a private ride.”

To be fair, who doesn’t like a private ride? Larry’s going to be working with an army of SNL staff sorting out what Bernie Sanders and Kevin Roberts might be up to on Saturday, so why not savor the solitude?

Speaking of Larry and Miley, they’ve already hung out before in a non-elevator setting. In 2007, Larry guest starred on Hannah Montana. Here’s video evidence that confirms you weren’t hallucinating the whole thing.

After Larry and Miley on November 4, the season rolls on with a combo of Tiffany Haddish and Taylor Swift on November 11, followed by Chance the Rapper hosting with Eminem serving as the musical guest on November 18.