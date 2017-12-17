Pete Davidson has given Hillary Clinton the sort of Christmas gift she probably wouldn’t think to get herself: A tattoo featuring the likeness of Hillary Clinton.

That smiling ink version of HRC you see in the image above is now permanently on the SNL cast member. (Well, provided this isn’t an elaborate goof or a spoof. Us Weekly spoke to the tat artist who says it’s legit.) Pete’s tattoo features a throwback look for Hillary and isn’t a tattoo of Kate McKinnon as Hillary which is something he can always consider next time.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero,” wrote Davidson in his Instagram photo’s accompanying caption. “Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe.”

The 2016 presidential candidate seems pretty happy with her gift. She responded in the comments and says she’s honored by the tribute.

“Thanks, @petedavidson, This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years,” she wrote. “But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”

The tattoo hasn’t gotten universal love in the comment section, though. At the moment, the bulk of comments coming his way are MAGA proclamations and folks still clinging to the disproven PizzaGate conspiracy. Considering how Pete Davidson interacts with that crowd, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be too worried about the lack of approval.