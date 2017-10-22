AMC

Rick Grimes conjurer Andrew Lincoln is the rare sort of The Walking Dead cast member that can boast being around since the beginning. (Y’know, because of all the inescapable, horrible death.) When Lincoln offers his insight on what comes next, it makes sense to listen.

In an interview with ComicBook.com before The Walking Dead‘s season 8 premiere, Lincoln provided his forecast for what’s to come in the new batch of episodes. It’s a rosy description (dude’s got a show to promote), but there’s one word the actor uses that might raise an eyebrow or two.

“I think this is a very exciting and challenging season,” said Lincoln. “It’s been very nice. It’s so very much like a war. Just the logistics of it, the scale of it, the ambition of it, the content, the action… All of these qualities have felt like… And I just want to pay my enormous respects to the crew, who it’s been enormously challenging and emotionally and physically demanding season, and these guys are the glue that keeps this show together moving forward. I think that this is one of, for me, of my journey, one of the most exciting, challenging, emotionally complicated seasons for a long time.”

How you interpret “challenging” might shape how you feel heading into tonight’s premiere, which is also the AMC staple’s 100th episode. Lincoln believes the upcoming season will be the “biggest” we’ve seen so far.

“It’s the biggest by far is all I’m saying,” explained the actor. “We are a throwing everything… Everything is going into this one, my friend. It’s a thrill ride. This is such a thrill ride.”

Speaking of thrill rides, The Walking Dead has crafted a VR app ahead of tonight’s premiere.

As you might imagine, we’ll have a lot to say about about the season premiere. Be sure to come visit after tonight’s festivities.

