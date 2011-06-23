1-30: Worst NBA Draft Picks Ever

Yesterday we listed the best NBA draft picks at each spot. Today, we present you with the worst picks at 1-30 in NBA history.
No. 1: LaRue Martin in 1972 by the Portland Trail Blazers
I don’t mean to scare Cavs’ fans, but the number of No. 1 overall picks who turned out to be busts is higher than LeBron‘s hairline. Michael Olowokandi, Kwame Brown, and Kent Benson were all No. 1 picks who went on to lead disappointing careers. But the biggest bust of all-time selected at the top is Martin hands down. The 6-11 center out of Loyola University of Chicago hung around the league for just four seasons, finishing with career averages of 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
No. 2: Darko Milicic in 2003 by the Detroit Pistons
I hesitate to give this honor to a player who has only been in the league for eight years and is coming off his most successful campaign, but the words “bust” and “Darko Milicic” will forever be linked. The Pistons passed up on Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade to take the Serbian big man who is averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 boards per game for his career. Sam “the guy drafted before MJ” Bowie is a close second.
No. 3: Chris Washburn in 1986 by the Golden State Warriors
Highly recruited out of high school, Washburn was supposed to be the next big thing. He played two seasons with North Carolina State where he averaged 16.4 points per game before leaving for the NBA. His career didn’t last much longer as Washburn was banned from the league 72 games into his career in 1989 after failing his third drug test.
No. 4: Ron Shavlik in 1956 by the New York Knicks
Knicks fans, if you think Renaldo Balkman was a bust, wait until you hear about Shavlik. After being selected fourth by the Knicks, Shavlik played a total of eight games and scored just 10 career points in two seasons.
No. 5: Jonathan Bender in 1999 by the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors passed on Wally Szczerbiak, Richard Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Ron Artest, Andrei Kirilenko, and Manu Ginobili to select Bender with the fifth pick. So far, Bender hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype, averaging just 5.5 points in eight seasons in the NBA.
No. 6: Dajuan Wagner in 2002 by the Cleveland Cavaliers
Wagner got buckets in high school, dropping 100 points in a single game during his senior season at Camden High School. But Wagner’s scoring ways ended when he got to the NBA. He never averaged more than 10 points per game after his rookie campaign and was out of the league after four seasons because of health problems.
No. 7: Roger Strickland in 1963 by the Los Angeles Lakers
After setting Jacksonville University’s single season scoring record, Strickland was picked up by the Lakers with the seventh pick. Some people can hold their breath for more minutes than Strickland spent on an NBA court. He got four minutes of fame with the Baltimore Bullets, scoring one basket on three shots. Strickland was never heard from again.
No. 8: Rafael Araujo in 2004 by the Toronto Raptors
After four solid years in college, the Raptors must have felt they were getting a sure thing with their eighth pick. But Araujo, who currently plays in Brazil, failed to bring the same skill he displayed at BYU. He posted a 2.8 scoring average in 139 games with the Raptors and Jazz before being bounced from the league.
No. 9: Patrick O’Bryant in 2006 by the Golden State Warriors
Top-10 picks aren’t supposed to be in the D-League just five seasons into their careers. But after averaging less than three points per game in his first four seasons, O’Bryant found himself riding the bus with the Reno Bighorns last year.
No. 10: Mouhamed Sene in 2006 by the Seattle Sonics
The Sonics had high hopes for the 20-year-old Senegalese big man when they used their first round pick on Sene in the 2006 draft. Sene was nothing but a disappointment, playing in just 47 games in three seasons in the NBA.
Denver took Nikoloz Tskitishvili fifth overall in ’02. Fifth!
Darko was bad, but Portland passed up on MJ.
Wagner didn’t score, get some knowladge, he almost broke a record for consecutive 25+ games in a row for a rookie. He was going to own bucket making belt. It was the loss of his colon that stopped that from happening, NOT his game brotha!
Reading Troy Bell 2003 made me feel super old, I can remember reading a Boston College article about him in Slam just like it was yesterday.
Where is greg oden? Because he might as well be on this list also.
I don’t feel it fair to put ‘worst draft pick’ on people with health issues, otherwise you could have put Len Bias on there, which would obviously be insensitive.
So by definition, Darko was the right choice.
how you gonna forget Adam Morrison!
Puting Wagner on here for losing his colon is stupid. He has no business being on here for that. Why not put Jason Williams on here since crashed a motorcycle… he wasn’t nearly as good as Wagner and was done because of stupidity. How about Bobby Hurley? Car accident… he wasn’t wearing a seat belt. This author didn’t do any homework.
Marcus Banks at 13th in ’03.
Bobcats passed on a few decent players including two future all-stars when they picked May.
The Griz/Celtics missed out on a lot of good players – an MIP, a 6th man awardee, 3 all-stars, future championship role players, etc because of Banks.
Sean May had ‘playing weight’ problems while Banks just had plain playing problems…
Here’s some others that should be on here way before D. Wagner.
– William Bedford 6th overall to the suns – 6 NBA seasons averaging 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in his career. Originally projected as a star player, Bedford’s NBA career was a disappointment as he succumbed to drug use.
– Trajan Langdon – 11th overall to Cleveland – Pathetic
– Mel Turpin – 6th overall pick Washington Bullets – ‘Dinner Bell Mel’ Bust!
@ da man (#6)…. i bet your favorite team wouldn’t think twice about adding oden to their roster. just saying. all the guys mentioned here you wouldn’t touch with a 10 foot pole. mostly because they’re old but even if they were relevant today they’d have no nba job.
@SolaC
Thanks for bringing up an interesting topic with important implications. You’re right from a logical standpoint that including Wagner who suffered from severe colon problem while excluding Bias who likely died from cardiac arrhythmia induced by cocaine is inconsistent.
But, where do you draw the line for what is considered a “health issue.” For example, if Gred Oden continues on his current path, I don’t think many people would hesitate from labeling him (or other players who were bitten by the injury bug) a bust despite the fact that his failures appear to be directly attributable to knee problems. He too was essentially a random victim.
Some might argue that there is a significant difference between Oden’s condition and Wagner’s condition: one injury is life threatening while the other is just career threatening. Others might say that there isn’t a difference, reasoning that the injuries are both unfortunate conditions that were destined to occur from birth.
Then, if you feel there is not a difference between the two, would you make all players born with debilitating conditionsâ€”ranging from bad knees to psychological imbalances to life-threatening illnessesâ€”exempt from being considered a bust?
It seems that it’s a fuzzy line, which is why I see where you are coming from.
aw come on. Bender had knees held together by sticky tape. They couldn’t support the ridiculous potential he had.
Bender was traded to Indiana for Antonio Davis. The Raptors picked him, but he didn’t play for them.
3 of the worst lottery picks ever(according to Dime) were made by the Toronto Laughtors. Awesome
Completely agree with Brown @16 – the Raps drafted Bender, but shipped his ass out asap for Antonio Davis (who turned into the starting Eastern Conference All Star centre), so technically it was a GREAT PICK for Toronto, but horrible for Indy. Nah mean?
I guess you can label Darko the player as a huge bust, but I have a real problem who think that Dumars and Detroit made the wrong decision on draft night 04. Sure Bosh, Wade and Melo are all (and always were) much superior players compared to Darko, BUT, if they hadn’t drafted Darko then they wouldn’t have traded for Rasheed mid-season, adn therefore wouldn’t have won the chip that year. You honestly think a starting lineup of Billups, Rip, Prince, skinny ass weak rookie Bosh and Big Ben would win in the playoffs? NO.
at least darko got 1 thing lebron hasn’t got in his rookie season.. a ring.. thanks to the balanced detroit pistons of that time.. not a darko lover, just a lebron hater! lol..