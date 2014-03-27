The 10 Best Celebrations In NCAA Tournament History

The NCAA tournament is memorable for many reasons. From the upsets to the champions, it’s the time when just about anything can happen. Part of the excitement is what happens after the game–the pure and absolutely candid reactions of these players–college students, sharing their enjoyment on the court together. Below are the top ten celebrations in Madness history.

*** *** ***

10. Big-Man Stomps in Celebration (1992)

James Forrest‘s miraculous buzzer-beating three-pointer gave seventh-seeded Georgia Tech the victory over two-seed USC to advance to the Sweet 16. Following the win, the Yellow Jackets rejoiced by hopping down the court while simultaneously mobbing their hero.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL