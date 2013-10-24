The 10 Biggest Storylines Of The NBA Season: The Wild Wild West

With the NBA season less than a week away from officially starting, you’ve probably noticed we’ve been pumping out enough preview content to bury even. Over the next week, we’ll be taking a look at the 10 biggest storylines of the 2013-14 season. Today, we’re giving you a preview of what’ll surely be one of the craziest playoff races in some time…

It’s no secret that the West has been the stronger NBA conference over the last few years. Last season, 10 of the conference’s 15 teams went at least .500. Compare that to a weaker Eastern Conference that saw the 38-44 Milwaukee Bucks lock up a playoff spot.

However, the best team in the NBA still comes from the top-heavy Eastern Conference. With the offseason acquisitions of Michael Beasley and Greg Oden, the odds will be in favor of a Miami three-peat after a “better” LeBron James told The Miami Herald he’s improved his game this offseason in every aspect.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, Indiana added more ammo, returning swingman Danny Granger and adding Luis Scola. Chicago brings back 2011 MVP Derrick Rose to a defensive-minded roster that certainly could have used an offensive push during their second-round matchup with Miami last season. Brooklyn added veteran leadership and on paper, their team will start five players who have been All-Stars in the past two years. Then there is New York, who according to J.R. Smith, is a “100 percent” lock to win the NBA championship.

However, if the playoffs were based on the top 16 teams with the best records, there’s a high probability the majority of those would be from the Western Conference. This season, the West looks to be deeper than ever with 12 of the 15 teams having a legit shot of making the playoffs, and six of them looking like potential contenders. From the offseason acquisitions of the Los Angeles Clippers to the New Orleans Hornets, the “Wild Wild West” looks to be even crazier than before.

The teams on the outside looking in are the Utah Jazz, who lost Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap to free agency; a rebuilding Phoenix Suns organization and the Sacramento Kings, who also took a hit in free agency through the departure of Tyreke Evans. Outside of these three, it’s anyone’s guess which eight will be postseason-bound.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a playoff mainstay after making eight consecutive appearances. While their supporting cast has come and gone over the years, one thing has remained constant: the Black Mamba. If you have learned anything about Kobe as he enters his 18th season, it’s that you can’t bet against him. Yes, the Lake Show doesn’t exactly feature a roster that rivals Miami’s but any time you have Kobe Bryant on your squad, you have a chance to make the playoffs â€“ whether your center is Kwame Brown, Shaquille O’Neal or Chris Kaman.

Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks were playoff streaking even longer than the Lakers, boasting 12 straight postseason appearances before missing the playoffs last season. While Dallas lost one-and-done Mavericks O.J. Mayo and Darren Collison to free agency, they filled the backcourt void with dynamic scoring guard Monta Ellis and assist master Jose Calderon. They’re better fits for Mark Cuban‘s playoff-bound hopefuls this season.

The up-and-coming Minnesota Timberwolves carry a trio of young players in Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio and Nikola Pekovic that look to lead Minnesota back to the playoffs for the first time since falling to the Lakers in the ’04 Western Conference Finals. Health has been the main issue for this team over the last two years. Rubio and Love have missed a combined total of 157 games. With the addition of scoring guard Kevin Martin, who signed a four-year, $28 million deal over the summer, expect a healthy T-Wolves team to make their case for a playoff spot. As if health and an additional scoring punch wasn’t enough to take Minnesota out of the lottery, the return of the man who last brought them to the postseason, Flip Saunders, the new president of basketball operations, is sure to provide the team with the experience they need.

The Portland Trail Blazers are another youthful team on the rise, led by All-Star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge and 2013 Rookie of the Year Damian Lillard.

“There’s no reason that we shouldn’t be a playoff team,” said Lillard in an interview with Dime this offseason. “There’s no excuse. We got a deep bench [and] we [added] guys that can come in and help us.”

The additions in the backcourt include guards Mo Williams and C.J. McCollum while Aldridge will receive some frontcourt support from new teammates Robin Lopez and Thomas Robinson.

One team that has a chance to surprise is the New Orleans Pelicans. After being very active this offseason in strengthening their backcourt by trading for All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday and locking up free agent Tyreke Evans, they’re now loaded with talent. Adding these two to a backcourt that already has a young combo guard in Eric Gordon forms a three-headed monster that can attack from all angles. It also gives the organization flexibility to possibly move Gordon if he can prove to be healthy. In addition, 2012 No. 1 pick Anthony Davis and 6-10 sniper Ryan Anderson form a frontcourt duo that can take teams inside and out. While the organization is coming off another subpar year, this might be the season that New Orleans breaks out under their new name and sneaks into the playoffs.

