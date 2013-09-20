10 Overrated NBA Fantasy Players

The NBA is a player’s league, so it’s easy for some to get caught up in drafting long-time All-Stars over up-and-coming studs. Aging superstars have tons of mileage on their legs and if they play for a good team, may wind up relaxing on the bench during the fantasy playoffs.

On the flip side, you don’t want to use too high of a pick on unproven talent. Some younger players who broke out last year may not be in line for a repeat.

So who should you target? Who should you avoid? Today, the Fantasy Doctor shows you which players are in line to impress or disappoint. Up first are 10 overrated players.

MOST OF THE BROOKLYN NETS

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be one of the best in the league this season, but unless you’re capable of predicting who will go off on what night (in which case please send me the winning lottery numbers), I don’t love their fantasy prospects. Deron Williams has all the pieces around him to put together an incredibly efficient season, but I’m not sure if the consistency will be there in the scoring department. Paul Pierce and Joe Johnson will probably take turns shouldering the bulk of the scoring load, and even without Kevin Garnett‘s presence, Brook Lopez had as many as 15 rebounds in a game last year, and as few as one. Jason Terry was barely fantasy relevant last season, and I don’t see him being any better in Brooklyn.

ANDRE IGUODALA

My issue with Iguodala has nothing to do with his game. He’s one of the most versatile players around, but I’d rather have the guy who specializes in a specific category. He’s not on my don’t draft list, it’s just that owning him is horribly frustrating. If you need him to get you some points, Iggy is going to come out facilitating and drop 10 dimes. If you’re behind in rebounds, there’s no doubt that he’ll be out on the three-point line, drawing his defender out of the paint. He’s a great player, but not worth the fantasy headache.

KAWHI LEONARD

Leonard is a great, young piece for San Antonio, but for the most part, he’s horribly over-ranked. Yahoo! currently has him at 24, slightly ahead of guys like Larry Sanders, Nikola Vucevic and Pau Gasol. Leonard should have a pretty decent fantasy season, especially in rotisserie leagues, and has the potential for bigger things if he keeps up his trajectory. Still, I can’t condone using a second, third, or even fourth rounder on his services.

KOBE BRYANT

I’ve learned not to doubt Kobe one bit. However, leave it up to Lakers fans to inflate his average draft position. Bryant is currently ranked as a fourth or fifth rounder, but I don’t recommend taking someone who may not suit up for a couple months that high. He’s always getting dinged up throughout the year, and it’s going to be harder and harder for him to tough out those injuries. I’m not so concerned about the Achilles as much as I am about the risk of other injuries arising. If he’s there in round six or seven, I’m ready to pounce, but there are plenty of healthier, viable options available earlier than that.

TONY PARKER

Unless your fantasy team already has a big man who can knock down treys and someone like Chris Paul, who is a menace in the steals department, then Parker can only do so much for your squad. It’s easy to come across impactful players that contribute points, rebounds and assists, but it’s the threes, steals and blocks that take your team to the next level. A point guard who gets no threes and no steals? No thanks.

