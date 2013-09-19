The 10 Players With The Best Handles In The NBA

Here are my top 10 players with the best handles in the league today.
10. BRANDON JENNINGS
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane…
Who remembers the 2006 SoCal All-Stars AAU team? Now do you remember what Brandon Jennings was doing to defenders on the summer circuit that summer? Destroying is the answer, and it goes without saying his ballhandling skills have gotten even better and more ankles have been taped up as a result. I mean, even Stephen Curry (who was very close to making this list himself) had to learn the hard way. Brandon Jennings puts his Compton flavor in his ballhandling skills — from his version of Tim Hardaway’s “UTEP 2-Step” between-the-legs crossover to the between-the-legs spin to get defenders off him. One thing’s for sure, is he is no amateur anymore.
One-on-one, Jennings is a flat-out nightmare, and with a plethora of moves, he is one person you don’t want to be caught against on the isolation play. Brandon Jennings can not only dominate you, but his teammates also benefit from his elite ballhandling skills with his 6.5 assist a game.
Now that Jennings is in the Motown, it is going to be exciting to see who is gonna catch his wave of crossovers. With Andre Drummond, Greg Monroe and Josh Smith on the team, he has to give his flashy passes to one of them, right? Can you say alley-oop central?
9. JAMES HARDEN
James Harden is a man of many talents, wouldn’t you agree? Harden has an array of offensive threats he uses to neutralize defenders, from the iconic Euro-Step to his crazy crossover or even his knack for splitting defenses when driving to the hoop, no matter which angle you want to look at it from, James Harden is among the elite ballhandlers in the league. Despite being a two-guard, it is clear as day that his ballhandling skills are spectacular — and they have to be included here since he might be the NBA’s very best at driving to the rim and getting to the line (league-leading 10.2 attempts a game last season).
James Harden’s crazy ballhandling skills are on full display when he is driving to the basket for an easy bucket. Without warning, when Harden decides to use that Euro-Step, you are in trouble. This Euro-Step happens when he rocks from side to side in a smooth motion and leaves you dazed and confused. Ask Luol Deng about that one. The 24-year-old dynamic skills should be even more incredible now that he has Dwight Howard drawing attention away from him.
If Crawford’s not #1 your list is crap. Chris Paul has said after playing with JC for one year he’s never seen anyone handle the ball like that.
Chris Paul is great and because of what he does he doesn’t need to handle like JC or even Kyrie. Best PG but not the best handle.
if steph curry isn’t in the top 3…your list is garbage
my top 3…jamal crawford….chris paul…steph curry…
how is D. Rose not on this list?
Yeah..this list is garbage. I’m a die-hard Spurs fan but TP doesn’t need to be on this list. I guess since D Rose didn’t play last year, he doesn’t count.
and steve nash did play?
How didn’t Steph curry make the list his ball handing is pretty unstoppable
The articles about handles. Rondo has the best handleswhen it comes to passing and JC has best handles when it comes to scoring. Everyone knows all rondos craddles and crazy passes and layups and everyone knows the crazy shit JC does on the court. Those are 1&2 not cp3 who can make a play in the olympics against guys who arent up to his caliber. And kyrie in a rookie game. They r both good but not like rondo and JC come on man
Every year Rondo adds more moves to his repertoire that the rest of the players on this list cannot and will not ever replicate. Everything they can do, Rondo can do better. Give credit where credit is due. If these rankings are based solely on ball handling, Rajon Rondo is number one.
It’s not even close.
Any crossover list with out D Rose on it is completely irrelevant.
Uummm …wheres Derrick Rose?
Rondo is at the top of my list. those “Big Hands” can do things nobody else can.
John wall and D rose ain’t on this list? We talking about handles right?