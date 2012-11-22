10 Story Lines NBA Fans Should Be Thankful For

Today you probably woke up with excitement in your eyes because of the amazing dinner selection that will await most of us later in the day. Thanksgiving is famous because of the turkey, ham and stuffing that we all love to engulf over the holiday. But somewhere in that huge pile of food, we’ve lost what the true meaning of Thanksgiving is.

While you should enjoy that turkey and the subsequent apple pie that you’re getting afterward, it’s important to remember what the holiday is truly about. It’s really elementary stuff – Thanksgiving is about being thankful. Being around our loved ones for one more year is always something to be thankful for.

On the basketball side of things, we have things to be thankful as well. This NBA season is proving to be very exciting and there are plenty of reasons why. At Dime, we’re thankful for a lot of things. In fact, we’re so thankful that we’ve compiled a list of things that all NBA fans should be thankful for.

Here are the top ten.

*** *** ***

10. LeBRON JAMES KEEPING FORM

Not that anyone should’ve expected otherwise, but LeBron James is still playing out of his mind. You would think that after a third MVP trophy, a Finals MVP, and his first championship that there would be some kind of drop off. Not with this guy right here – James is leading the league in PER once again with a 29.0 rating.

What’s more is that James is shooting a career-high figure from beyond the arch at 44 percent. If he can keep that pace up he’ll be virtually unguardable this season. Will he? I doubt it. But while it lasts, we should definitely be thankful for it.

9. THE KNICKS BEING 8-2

Yes, the New York Knicks are actually good for a change. Right now they’re sitting at the top of the NBA as the only team (outside of Memphis) with just two losses, and they look for real. They aren’t just running through teams that can’t hang with them. They’ve beaten the likes of the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs, two teams considered among the best in the NBA.

For those of us, including myself, who thought the Knicks weren’t for real have another thing coming. They haven’t won a playoff series for over a decade now and it looks like that should change soon. Raymond Felton and Carmelo Anthony have become a great combination for the Knicks, and their 4-1 set with ‘Melo on the high block is extremely hard to defend. Unless Amar’e Stoudemire comes back and changes things for worse, I don’t see the Knicks being completely stopped anytime soon.