10 Underrated Fantasy Players

The NBA is a player’s league, so it’s easy for some to get caught up in drafting long-time All-Stars over up-and-coming studs. Aging superstars have tons of mileage on their legs and if they play for a good team, may wind up relaxing on the bench during the fantasy playoffs.

On the flip side, you don’t want to use too high of a pick on unproven talent. Some younger players who broke out last year may not be in line for a repeat.

So who should you target? Who should you avoid? Today, the Fantasy Doctor shows you which players are in line to impress or disappoint. First, we outlined 10 overrated players. Now check out those guys who aren’t getting enough credit.

GUYS WHO PRODUCE BETTER IN HEAD-2-HEAD LEAGUES

This includes, but is not limited to Dwight Howard, Blake Griffin, Rajon Rondo, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Drummond. There’s no shame in punting a category in head-to-head formats, so as long as these guys are dominating in their respective areas, it’s no big deal that they miss a lot of free throws or shoot lower from the field than the average guy at their position. Yahoo! and ESPN usually use rotisserie rankings and typically rank these guys significantly lower than they deserve to be, so make sure to check your league settings before your draft and bump these guys up.

MICHAEL CARTER-WILLIAMS

There are plenty of exciting rookies to look forward to in fantasy basketball this season, but Carter-Williams seems to be flying under the radar. Certainly, guys like Victor Oladipo and Trey Burke are more athletically gifted, but the fantasy game is just as much about situation as it is about talent. With Jrue Holiday shipped out of town, MCW should have the reigns to the offense from day one and will have all the playing time he wants to figure things out. Carter-Williams is definitely worth the late round flier.