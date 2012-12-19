12 Days Of Christmas: Dime’s Gift Guide – Holiday Colorways For LeBron X, Kobe 8 System & KD V

Okay, so maybe the timing isn’t perfect, but in light of the holiday season, we’ll be putting together an online gift guide for all of you last minute shoppers. Think clothes, gear, sneakers, music, video games and basketball products… basically everything we at Dime are really feeling at the moment. This is the eighth submission in Dime’s 12 Days Of Christmas…

On the eighth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me:

8. CHRISTMAS COLORWAYS: LeBRON X, KOBE 8 SYSTEM, KD V

Every year, some of the best parts of Christmas are the presents, the NBA… and the sneakers. This year will be no different as Nike Basketball is coming through with dope Christmas colorways for the sneakers LeBron, Kobe and KD will be wearing: the LeBron X, the Kobe 8 System and the KD V, respectively.

All three shoes bring various things to the table – the LeBron X is one of the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn; the Kobe 8 System offers performance qualities that are basically unheard of in a basketball shoe; and the KD V is one of the most affordable and durable hoop shoes you’ll find. And while those qualities are attractive, these new colorways take it to another level.

The LeBron X has created a diamond theme, and for this shoe, they went after the rarest color of all, red. There’s a metallic-like reflection on the vibrant red upper, highlighted by sun-washed green, while the full-length visible Nike Zoom cushioning, dynamic Flywire technology and Hyperfuse construction help it perform on the court.

The Kobe 8 System is inspired by a rhinoceros viper, and a Christmas tree garland comes through in the bright red and yellow scales. The Nike Engineered Mesh upper, Lunarlon midsole and tactile traction help continue to push this sneaker line to a new level on the court.

The KD V is inspired by the video games that Durant used to get as a kid and you can see the corresponding graphics throughout the sneaker. It also features the combination of Nike Zoom (forefoot) and Nike Air (heel) cushioning along with Hyperfuse upper and dynamic heel support to help you kill it on the court.

While none of these will be available in time for Christmas morning, we doubt that phases anyone. Use that extra holiday money to go scoop these up on December 26 – all three will be available in limited qualities at select retail stores, as well as Nike.com.

