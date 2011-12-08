2011-12 Gonzaga Bulldogs Team Intro Video

Any time you can mix Gus Johnson, Adam Morrison and highlights of the current Gonzaga Bulldogs, you’ve got my attention. No gimmicks here, just straight hoops.
Go Zags!!!
didn’t John Stockton went to this school? How come no highlights of him?
who needs a MVP PG like Stockton when you have Adam Morrison