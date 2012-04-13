2012 Launch: Missoni For Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Collection

Who said we were only about showing off the hottest new summer gear for men? As an update to an earlier collection,andhave come together to officially launch their 2012 spring collection. It revolves around the legendary Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker as a muse for Missoni’s legendary knits. The collection includes two women’s-only sneakers, featuring Missoni’s signature zig-zag raschel knit. The one unisex shoe has their famous multi-stitch space-dyed cotton.

Both women’s versions have white leather rands, and toe-wraps outfitted with the classic Chuck Taylor All Star detailing. All three pairs have premium leather on the tongue’s upper, logos, heel-pull-tabs and toe caps.

The Missoni for Converse Chuck Taylor All Star collection will be available starting tomorrow in limited quantities at Missoni boutiques, select Converse First String retailers globally and at http://www.converse.com. All shoes are retailing for a MSRP of $200 and will be available in unisex 3 â€“ 13 sizes.

