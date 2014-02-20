2014 NBA Trade Deadline Roundup

02.20.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

There were a lot of ancillary deals on top of a few we’ve already mentioned as the NBA’s trade deadline came and went at 3 p.m. today. We told you about the stunner at the end between the Pacers and Sixers, and the Bucks-Bobcats swap that improved Charlotte’s three-point shooting. Then there was the three-teamer sending 37-year-old Andre Miller to Washington to back up John Wall, and the Spencer Hawes dump to the Cavs for youngsters as Sam Hinkie continues to stockpile picks and money like they’re nuclear weapons and it’s 1968. Finally, last night Steve Blake got dealt to the Warriors. Here are the rest of deals that went down during a hectic 24 hours.

The Rockets and Nuggets swapped Aaron Brooks and Jordan Hamilton, per RealGM’s Shams Charania & Yahoo’s Wojnarowski; although, some were worried Brooks might hold it up, but he agreed to the deal:

The Clippers sent Byron Mullens to the Sixers in exchange for a conditional second rounder, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

The Clippers also traded Antawn Jamison to the Hawks for draft rights to Cenk Akoyl.

The Hawks are now debating buying Jamison out, per Wojnarowski:

San Antonio traded frequent D-League call-down Nando De Colo to the Raptors for Austin Daye, per Woj:

Was the trade deadline exciting, or boring?

