2014 NBA Trade Deadline Roundup

There were a lot of ancillary deals on top of a few we’ve already mentioned as the NBA’s trade deadline came and went at 3 p.m. today. We told you about the stunner at the end between the Pacers and Sixers, and the Bucks-Bobcats swap that improved Charlotte’s three-point shooting. Then there was the three-teamer sending 37-year-old Andre Miller to Washington to back up John Wall, and the Spencer Hawes dump to the Cavs for youngsters as Sam Hinkie continues to stockpile picks and money like they’re nuclear weapons and it’s 1968. Finally, last night Steve Blake got dealt to the Warriors. Here are the rest of deals that went down during a hectic 24 hours.

The Rockets and Nuggets swapped Aaron Brooks and Jordan Hamilton, per RealGM’s Shams Charania & Yahoo’s Wojnarowski; although, some were worried Brooks might hold it up, but he agreed to the deal:

Denver Nuggets forward Jordan Hamilton has been traded to the Houston Rockets, league source tells RealGM. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2014

I've gotten a couple of questions about Aaron Brooks agreeing to the trade. Yes, he has agreed to be dealt and will be w/the #Nuggets soon. — Chris Dempsey (@dempseypost) February 20, 2014

The Clippers sent Byron Mullens to the Sixers in exchange for a conditional second rounder, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

Clippers traded Byron Mullens to 76ers. Per source — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 20, 2014

Clippers will get 2nd round pick from Philly for Mullens. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 20, 2014

The Clippers also traded Antawn Jamison to the Hawks for draft rights to Cenk Akoyl.

The Clippers have traded Antawn Jamison to the Atlanta Hawks, sources told ESPN — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) February 20, 2014

Clip deal: Mullens a future 2nd to PHI for a conditional 2nd….antawn and cash to ATL for draft rights to Cenk Akoyl. (2005 draft pick). — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 20, 2014

The Hawks are now debating buying Jamison out, per Wojnarowski:

Antawn Jamison and the Atlanta Hawks could be headed toward a buyout, league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) February 20, 2014

San Antonio traded frequent D-League call-down Nando De Colo to the Raptors for Austin Daye, per Woj:

San Antonio has traded Nando De Colo to the Toronto Raptors for Austin Daye, league source tells Yahoo Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) February 20, 2014

