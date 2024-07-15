All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Eminem deliver a nostalgic concept album and Ice Spice continue ramping up anticipation for Y2K!. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Eminem — “Habits” Before the release of The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), Eminem announced that folks should listen to the concept album in tracklist order. Indeed, the project is heavy on the concept of the relationship between Eminem and Slim Shady, and it’s especially evident on songs like “Habits.” Ice Spice and Central Cee — “Did It First” Y2K! is nearly here (the Ice Spice album, not the 1999 mass panic). Ice teased it last week with the Central Cee collab “Did It First,” and Uproxx’s Aaron Williams says of the track, “Over a propulsive, percussive beat, the two rappers trade verses detailing their anti-romantic shenanigans.”

Clairo — “Slow Dance” Clairo goes all in on a 1970s-inspired aesthetic on her new album Charm, and she recently described the project as having “the sound I’ve always wanted.” “Slow Dance” definitely fits the mold with its tender keyboards, punchy percussion, and Clairo’s breathy vocals. Rema — “HEHEHE” Afrobeats star and “Calm Down” artist Rema is on his way to the top, and he just followed his successful debut album with his sophomore effort, Heis. Among the highlights is “HEHEHE,” a sub-two-minute number that sees Rema literally laughing at detractors.

J Balvin and SAIKO — “Gaga” Balvin has a new album called Rayo on the way, due on August 9. The date was revealed last week, alongside the SAIKO collaboration “Gaga.” SAIKO is one of several guests on an album that also features Bad Gyal, Carín León, Chencho Corleone, Feid, Quevedo, and Zion. Moses Sumney — “Gold Coast” Sumney (one of the stars of MaXXXine, ICYMI) is in the lead-up to his upcoming Sophcore project and he came through last week with “Gold Coast.” It’s yet another example of Sumney’s musical diversity, as there are elements of ambient, dance, and experimental music at play here.

Toro y Moi — “Heaven” Feat. Kevin Abstract and Lev For Toro y Moi, “Heaven” can be found in the simplicity of childhood, as he expresses in the video for his new song with Kevin Abstract and Lev. It’s a sweet video for a sweet tune, a laid-back number that Broken Social Scene fans will notice pays tribute to the classic “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl.” Johnny Blue Skies — “Swamp Of Sadness” Who’s this Johnny Blue Skies newcomer? It’s actually just our old pal Sturgill Simpson, trying on a new identity for his latest project, Passage Du Desir. In his review of the album, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote, “The album-opening ‘Swamp Of Sadness’ immediately sets the tone, nodding to A Sailor’s Guide To Earth lyrically (he sings about being ‘a drunken sailor lost and lonely’) and musically, with warm organ fills and a lightly choogling rhythm section playing off of Sturgill’s bluesy guitar licks.”