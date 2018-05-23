Getty Image

It’s award season in the NBA, with the 2018 All-Rookie squad getting announced on Tuesday afternoon. One day later and the league announced its latest honors, as the 2018 NBA All-Defensive Team has been revealed.

There weren’t any major surprises among the five first-team selections: Rudy Gobert earned the most first-team votes with 94, followed by Anthony Davis, Victor Oladipo, Jrue Holiday, and Robert Covington. On the second team, we have Joel Embiid, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Dejounte Murray, and Jimmy Butler. Thirty-one other players earned votes and 17 of those picked up first-team votes, with Chris Paul coming the closest to getting a spot on the second team.

Here’s how the full All-Defensive team voting broke down.