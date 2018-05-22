Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, And Jayson Tatum Headline The NBA’s All-Rookie Teams

05.22.18 2 hours ago

The biggest awards debate this NBA season has been about who is deserving of the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year. A year after the closest MVP race in recent history, the Rookie of the Year race between Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons has delivered similar drama.

The two have stoked the flames of debate with some controversial comments (and clothing choices) towards the end of the season, and both have worthy claims for being the favorite. However, while only one of Mitchell or Simmons can take home Rookie of the Year honors later in June, the NBA’s All-Rookie teams allow for both to get the respect they rightfully deserve.

Both Simmons and Mitchell were unanimously voted first-team All-Rookie this season, while Boston’s Jayson Tatum was only left off of one first-team ballot, earning 199 of a possible 200 points in voting. Each first-team vote is worth two points and each second-team vote is worth one point, so the five players with the most points make the first-team and the next five earn second-team honors.

