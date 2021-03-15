On Sunday evening, the full 68-team bracket was unveiled for the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, with Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois, and Michigan earning the top seeds. The entire tournament will be played in Indianapolis, spread across a variety of venues in the Indy area, starting Thursday, May 18 with the First Four and the first and second rounds of the tournament taking place Friday to Monday.

It wasn’t until late Sunday. night that the full TV schedule and tip times were announced for the first round, as there were still logistics to figure out once the bracket was set. The First Four games will be played on truTV and TBS this year, while CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV will once again split duties for the first and second rounds.

Here is the full schedule of tip times, TV networks, and broadcast teams for next week’s action (all times Eastern):

Thursday, May 18

5:10 p.m. (truTV): 16. Texas Southern vs. 16. Mount St. Mary’s (Nessler/Lavin/Johnson/Washburn)

6:27 p.m. (TBS): 11. Drake vs. 11. Wichita St (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

8:40 p.m. (truTV): 16. Appalachian St vs. 16. Norfolk St (Nessler/Lavin/Johnson/Washburn)

9:57 p.m. (TBS): 11. UCLA vs. 11. Michigan St (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

Friday, May 19

12:15 p.m. (CBS): 10. Virginia Tech vs. 7. Florida (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

12:45 p.m. (truTV): 14. Colgate vs. 3. Arkansas (Dedes/Haywood/Shehadi)

1:15 p.m. (TBS): 16. Drexel vs. 1. Illinois (Harlan/Bonner/Jacobson)

1:45 p.m. (TNT): 11. Utah St vs. 6. Texas Tech (Blackburn/Antonelli/Washburn)

3:00 p.m. (CBS): 15. Oral Roberts vs. 2. Ohio St (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

3:30 p.m. (truTV): 16. Hartford vs. 1. Baylor (Byington/Smith/Ross)

4:00 p.m. (TBS): 9. Georgia Tech vs. 8. Loyola Chicago (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

4:30 p.m. (TNT): 12. Oregon St vs. 5. Tennessee (Dedes/Haywood/Shehadi)

6:25 p.m. (TBS): 13. Liberty vs. 4. Oklahoma St (Harlan/Bonner/Jacobson)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): 9. Wisconsin vs. 8. UNC (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

7:15 p.m. (truTV): 15. Cleveland St vs. 2. Houston (Blackburn/Antonelli/Washburn)

7:25 p.m. (TNT): 13. North Texas vs. 4. Purdue (McCarthy/Johnson/Ross)

9:20 p.m. (TBS): 10. Rutgers vs. 7. Clemson (Dedes/Haywood/Shehadi)

9:40 p.m. (CBS): 11. Syracuse vs. 6. San Diego St (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

9:50 p.m. (truTV): 14. Morehead St vs. 3. West Virginia (Byington/Smith/Ross)

9:57 p.m. (TNT): 12. Winthrop vs. 5. Villanova (Harlan/Bonner/Jacobson)

Saturday, May 20

12:15 p.m. (CBS): 12. Georgetown vs. 5. Colorado (Catalon/Lappas/Ross)

12:45 p.m. (truTV): 13. UNC Greensboro vs. 4. FSU (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

1:15 p.m. (TBS): 14. Eastern Washington vs. 3. Kansas (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

1:45 p.m. (TNT): 9. St. Bonaventure vs. 8 LSU (Blackburn/Antonelli/Jacobson)

3:00 p.m. (CBS): 16. MSM/Texas So. vs. 1. Michigan (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

3:30 p.m. (truTV): 12. UC Santa Barbara vs. 5. Creighton (Byington/Smith/Shehadi)

4:00 p.m. (TBS): 15. Iona vs. 2. Alabama (Catalon/Lappas/Ross)

4:30 p.m. (TNT): 11. Wichita St/Drake vs. 6. USC (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

6:25 p.m. (TBS): 15. Grand Canyon vs. 2. Iowa (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)

7:10 p.m. (CBS): 10. Maryland vs. 7. UConn (Eagle/Spanarkel/Erdahl)

7:15 p.m. (truTV): 13. Ohio vs. 4. Virginia (Blackburn/Antonelli/Jacobson)

7:25 p.m. (TNT): 9. Mizzou vs. 8. Oklahoma (McCarthy/Johnson/Shehadi)

9:20 p.m. (TBS): 16. Norfolk/App vs. 1. Gonzaga (Anderson/Jackson/LaForce)

9:40 p.m. (CBS): 11. MSU/UCLA vs. 6. BYU (Catalon/Lappas/Ross)

9:50 p.m. (truTV): 14. Abilene Christian vs. 3. Texas (Byington/Smith/Shehadi)

9:57 p.m. (TNT): 10. VCU vs. 7. Oregon (Nessler/Lavin/Washburn)