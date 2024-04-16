The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Games, Ranked

The NBA, in its never-ending effort to get teams to take the regular season more seriously, instituted the Play-In Tournament back in 2020-21. The idea is simple: Give more teams an opportunity to make the playoffs, and even if they’re a sacrificial lamb to a 1-seed, they’re going to go for it. And outside of what the Dallas Mavericks pulled down the stretch last year, the idea has generally been a major success.

This year, the Play-In Tournament features six teams that won at least 46 games — in the first three editions, there was exactly one team that won 46 or more and needed to settle its postseason fate through the tournament. Teams this good usually have a spot in the playoffs at this juncture, which hopefully means that this year’s edition of the Play-In is the best yet. And before things begin, we ranked all four of the games that we’ll see over the next two nights, beginning with the one that doesn’t include any of those six teams that won at least 46 games.

4. Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

And now, a brief history of the 9-10 game in the Eastern Conference:

2020-21: Indiana (34-38) beat Charlotte (33-39), 144-117

2021-22: Atlanta (43-39) beat Charlotte (43-39), 132-103

2022-23: Chicago (40-42) beat Toronto (41-41), 109-105

It hasn’t exactly produced the most aesthetically pleasing basketball of all time — the most memorable thing from any of those games involved DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar, completely throwing off the the Raptors’ rhythm at the free throw line in their own building. And either team that wins this game has to play a Heat or a Sixers team that is just better than them, and if they win that game, they then have to go play Boston.

So, yeah, it’s very easily to be nihilistic about this matchup of sub-.500 teams, because the winner will have a major uphill battle to climb once this game comes to an end. As an actual basketball game, it’s a bit of a backhanded compliment to say that both of these teams know this environment — Atlanta has made the Play-In each of the last two seasons, while Chicago participated last year. Being in a one-game playoff is not fun, and there is certainly something to be said for knowing what this environment will bring.

This is a big time styles make fights game, as Atlanta is fifth in the league in pace and Chicago is 28th. It does not feel like a stretch to say that the team that can impose their will on the game will win it. Can Trae Young (who hasn’t been great since coming back from hand surgery, but showed a few years ago he can level up his game in the postseason) and Dejounte Murray get the Hawks running and generate good looks from three, even if Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu will likely miss the game due to injury? Can Coby White and the Nikola Vucevic/Andre Drummond duo provide enough on offense alongside DeMar DeRozan, particularly if Atlanta get up a ton of shots from behind the three-point line? Regardless, here’s hoping we get a good game, if for no reason other than Young and DeRozan going shot-for-shot down the stretch would be a blast.

3. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

If both of these teams reach the highs they’re capable of reaching, this game is going to be a blast. The problem: For whatever reason, when these teams have matched up this season, we’ve gotten nothing but blowouts. There were the two most high-profile matchups, most notably the 133-89 Lakers drubbing of the Pelicans in the In-Season Tournament semifinals that led to Zion Williamson receiving waves and waves of criticism from just about everyone. And while the regular season finale ended with a 124-108 Lakers win, that’s a bit generous to New Orleans, who trailed by as many as 32 points in the second half.

The Pelicans did pick up a 20-point win on New Year’s Eve, while the Lakers won by 17 in February. Perhaps both of these teams will bring their A-games this time around, as the winner of this game earns an automatic playoff berth, the 7-seed in the Western Conference, and a matchup with the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

The Pelicans have to figure something out for LeBron James. It’s never an easy job, although if there’s one team that you might think would be able to throw bodies at him, it’s New Orleans, which has Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy, and Larry Nance. Instead, James is averaging 28.3 points, 11.8 assists, and 6.3 rebounds against the Pelicans this year while shooting 55.1 percent from the field, 60 percent from three, and 93.3 percent from the free throw line. If that continues, it’s hard to see the Pelicans nabbing the 7-seed.