DeMar DeRozan’s Daughter Was Undoubtedly The Bulls Best Defender Against The Raptors

The Toronto Raptors took an early lead on the Chicago Bulls in Wednesday night’s Play-In eliminator and steadily built it into what was at one point an 19-point third quarter advantage.

The only thing really keeping the Raptors from blowing the game wide open for most of the night was free throw shooting woes, as they missed 12 of their first 24 free throw attempts. What was notable about that was it wasn’t like the Bulls were sending noted dreadful free throw shooter Jakob Poeltl to the line a ton, as he had just two of those attempts, but it was a total team effort in clanging freebies off the rim. Given the game was at home in Toronto, that was bizarre, but there was one explanation for their struggles at the stripe that was very evident to anyone watching the game with the sound on.

Every single Raptors free throw attempt featured a blood-curdling scream in the middle of it, which came courtside from a rather hilarious source: DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar.

The Raptors broadcast noted the former young Toronto resident was the one screeching during every attempt, and it was one of the most effective free throw distractions I, and anyone else, have ever seen. As such, many viewers took note of the young DeRozan’s efforts and named her preemptive defensive MVP of the game for Chicago, as she was doing more to keep points off of the board for Toronto than any of the players actually on the court.

UPDATE: Diar DeRozan ended up as the co-MVP of the night alongside Zach LaVine in a comeback win for the Bulls, as they erased a 19-point deficit to win the game, with Toronto missing 18 free throws (on 36 attempts), including back-to-back free throws to end the game by Pascal Siakam with a chance to tie the game.

