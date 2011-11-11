2K Sports Classic Benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer Preview

With the college basketball season underway, the Championship Rounds of the 2K Sports Classic benefiting Coaches vs. Cancer begin on Nov. 17 at Madison Square Garden with Texas A&M meeting Mississippi State at 7 p.m. and Arizona facing St. John’s at 9 p.m. Why should you care? Let us tell you:

Future NBA Talent: Mississippi State guard Dee Bost and Texas A&M forward Khris Middleton are among the 50 players named to the John R. Wooden Award preseason watch list. In the last six NBA Drafts, 15 players who have played in the Classic have been selected in the top 10.

New York State Of Mind: Five players from the New York metropolitan area will play at MSG: Arizona’s Sidiki Johnson (Bronx) and Kevin Parrom (Bronx), as well as Moe Harkless (Queens), Malik Stith (Hempstead) and Jamal White (Roosevelt) from St. John’s.

Redemption Song: Mississippi State junior forward Renardo Sidney averaged 14.2 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game last season, but had a hard time staying out of trouble. You know New Yorkers – especially the Texas A&M fans in the house – won’t let him forget that.

Record Breakers: In 2004, Memphis’ Rodney Carney set the record for points (58), field goals (22) and field goal attempts in the Championship Rounds. Will anyone catch fire and break those? My money’s on Arizona’s Nick Johnson or Jordin Mayes who can get buckets in a hurry.

On Nov. 18, the consolation game will commence at 4:30 p.m. with the title match at 6:30 p.m. All four games will be televised on ESPN2.

If you’re in the area or want to make the trip, tickets can still be purchased HERE. And while we’ll have all the coverage you need, be sure to also follow the 2K Sports Classic on Twitter and Facebook.

Who are you most excited to see play? Who do you think will win?

