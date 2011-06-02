3 Keys To A Game 2 Mavs Victory

I never understood the 2-3-2 format of the NBA Finals. If the visiting team steals one of the first two games on the road, their fortunes are reversed. Not only have they stolen home-court advantage, they get to return home for three straight games and kick the opponent while they’re down. Not cool, David Stern. The Mavs will be ready to seize this gift of an opportunity. Especially after their horrid offensive performance in Game 1, which included an 0-for-3 night from the corpse of Peja Stojakovic and a 1-for-8 outing from the underrated turned overrated J.J. Barea. Despite stumbling out of the gates, the Mavs will look to bounce back in Game 2. Here are the three keys to victory for tonight’s game:

Key #1: Tyson Chandler and the Mavs’ bigs have to grow a pair (well, many pairs)

Harnessing your inner Brook Lopez is unacceptable for the NBA Finals. Despite his 7-1 frame, Chandler managed an atrocious four rebounds in 34 minutes. As a team, Dallas was outrebounded 46-36. I know Chris Bosh and Udonis Haslem look like ferocious and terrifying extra-terrestrial creatures, but this is the NBA Finals we’re talking about. This ain’t practice.

Key #2: Dirk must work out of the post

Dallas may have knockdown three-point shooters, but Miami’s defense rotates faster than any team the NBA has seen in a while. It may have been good enough for Dirk to minimally penetrate and kick during the earlier rounds of the playoffs, but not anymore. If he catches the ball in better position (closer to the basket), it will force Miami’s guards to sink further from the shooters.

Key #3 Get out in transition

That doesn’t mean speed the game up â€“ if this one turns into an up and down game, Miami will run away with it. But Dallas needs to find a way to get easy buckets. Shawn Marion has to release on every Miami shot attempt so he and Jason Kidd can pull a Romo to Austin for the TD.

What do you think? Will the Mavs win Game 2 tonight?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanBotB.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.