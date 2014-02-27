4 Startling Tattoos Of NBA Players

To celebrate the New Season of, back on Tuesdays at 10/9c on Spike, the show is sponsoring “Tattoo Bracket 2014.” Vote on your favorite tattoos for your chance to win a trip for 2 to SXSW.. In an effort to amp you up for the amazingyou’re going to vote on, check out four of our favorite NBA player-inspired tattoos.

*** *** ***

4. JAMES HARDEN

The Beard has so far kept the most common attribute fans associate with him. And that’s totally cool with his next Harden fan who got Harden’s hairy visage permanently etched on their forearm:

***

3. MICHAEL JORDAN & DENNIS RODMAN

They only played together for three years, and subsequently won three titles before MJ retired and Rodman struck up a friendship with the North Korean dictator. Despite their short, but successful time together on the court, one devoted Bulls fan just had to have Rodman and Jordan grace the entire length and width of their back. Bravo.

Click to see the next 2…