5 Reasons To Watch The 2013-14 New Orleans Pelicans

Next up, a Pelicans team that’s banking on Anthony Davis leading them to the playoffs.

With a brand new season, we get a brand new team: the New Orleans Pelicans. No longer will the basketball scene in NOLA be described as “buzzing” (for better or worse, depending on your appreciation of wordplay) and gone are the Mardi Gras reminiscent teal, purple and yellow team colors.

The mascot and color scheme aren’t the only new things in Louisiana this season. Dell Demps and Co. we’re very active this offseason. They made the biggest trade of the 2013 NBA Draft, swapping the pick that would end up being Nerlens Noel and their first round pick in next year’s draft for All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday. Then, with their cap money they brought in free agent guard/forward Tyreke Evans.

In a matter of two moves, the Pelicans went from perennial lottery team to playoff threat. However, with a roster full of young talent the Pelicans have their work cut out for them if they want to take that next step.

While a potential emergence as a new playoff team will be a captivating storyline during the season, let’s look at five reasons every game is worth watching.

Will Austin Rivers get it?

Heading into his freshmen year at Duke, Austin Rivers was considered by many to be a top three recruit in the 2009 class. Yet his lone year as a Blue Devil had both its highs and lows, and by the time the draft rolled around many people’s opinion about him had already spoiled. His rookie year in the Association didn’t do much to quell the naysayers, and for all his supposed offensive talent, he was a liability defensively and often a black hole on offense. However, an impressive showing during the Las Vegas Summer League â€” 18.2 PPG on 48.6 percent shooting â€” gives hope that there might be light at the end of the tunnel for Rivers. Not too bright of a light though as he will have to compete with the likes of Jrue Holiday, Eric Gordon and Tyreke Evans for minutes.

Will Jrue Holiday cost them a Top 5 pick?

The addition of Jrue Holiday will make teams respect the Pelicans more, but at what cost? The 2014 NBA Draft has the potential to be LOADED if all the prospects expected to enter, put their names in. Though the Pelicans have a better roster than last year’s 27-55 team, good for the fifth worst record in the league, if they fail to secure a playoff spot they will have given away a (top 5 protected) lottery pick in the best draft in 11 years. Given Holiday is a proven commodity already, last year’s All-Star selection took care of that, and even though the hype for the 2014 Rookie class is through the roof, a number of the top prospects have yet to play a collegiate game. If the Pelicans don’t significantly improve this year, Jrue Holiday will become the biggest fall guy in New Orleans since Michael D. Brown.

