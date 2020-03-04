It’s been a little over a month since the death of Kobe Bryant, and plenty of people around the league are still coming up with little ways to pay tribute to the future Hall of Fame inductee. On Tuesday, the Lakers and 76ers met up for the first time since Bryant’s passing — the last time the two had played, coincidentally, was the night before the helicopter crash that took the lives of Bryant and eight others.

This time, the two sides played in Los Angeles and the 76ers coaching staff used this as an opportunity to pay their respects to Bryant. In a subtle move that did not go unnoticed, all of the team’s coaches wore Kobes during the game.

Brett Brown and Sixers coaches are all wearing Kobe Bryant sneakers to honor him tonight in LA Nice job by Sixers equipment guru Scott Rego#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/aCjv2JSvk5 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 4, 2020

The Sixers coaching staff all wore Kobe sneakers during the game in Los Angeles. 💛💜@myteamtoyota | #PhotoOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/zSXY6THV6v — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 4, 2020

Had to rock the Kobes. pic.twitter.com/91kT7Vck1E — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 4, 2020

“It’s our way,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said after the game. “It’s a very small way, but it’s our way of showing a level of respect and appreciation and gratitude for everything he did for the sport and what he meant to this city and this building. I’m thrilled we could show some level of consideration for what has happened.”

Even though Bryant never played for the Sixers, he does still have some ties to the organization. His father, Joe Bryant, played for the franchise, while Kobe went to high school in the City of Brotherly Love and was never shy about showing love for his city.