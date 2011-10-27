90 Greatest Sneakers Of The ’90s

For any of you that were of age and collecting, the ’90s was an amazing decade for sneakers. From the Air Jordan XI to the Reebok Question to the Nike Air Max 90, a ridiculous number of significant kicks hit the market. As you can imagine, it would be difficult to come up with a list of the greatest sneakers of the decade, but our friends over at Complex have done just that.

Interested to see where your favorites were ranked? Click on through to find out.

And as my boy Russ Bengtson told me, “I think there’s enough basketball content to satisfy the Dime audience.” You be the judge.

What’s your favorite sneaker of the ’90s?

