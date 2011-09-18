Locker Room Problems Arise In Oklahoma City

Locker room problems? In Oklahoma City? Naaaah. No way. But yet, there are rumors that the Thunder might be having some issues, specifically between Russell Westbrook and Kendrick Perkins. The New York Daily News reports that while Perkins was brought in for his leadership and experience, he constantly went at Westbrook for not being enough of a playmaker and that he wasn’t close to Rajon Rondo in that regard. While it’s true that Westbrook isn’t the passer Rondo is, you’d think Perkins would have more appreciation for his point guard. Would the Thunder be better off with Rondo? We don’t think so. All in all, this should be a telling season for OKC. The step they’re trying to make – going from good to great – is so difficult. For every great young team that grows up together and then ultimately reap the benefits, there are dozens of others who fizzled out because of injuries, internal issues, etc. The truth is that Oklahoma City desperately needs Westbrook and his scoring. He has to be aggressive all the time because of the way they’re built. Hopefully Perkins and Westbrook can resolve their reported beef because this team is one of the feel good stories in the league (as well as maybe the most exciting team to watch) … Despite losing to Dallas last year, are the Thunder the favorites in the West? Or do you say they still need more time and take one of the older teams? … Kobe Bryant says he’s still considering playing overseas even after being unable to negotiate a deal with Besiktas earlier this summer. What would you rather have Kobe do? Lay low and rest (although with Bryant, you know he’s never really going to relax no matter what he’s doing)? Or play to keep his game in shape? He could use the rest, definitely, but at his age, too much rest isn’t a good thing … Here’s an interesting take on rebuilding the Pistons, who went from consistently excellent to dsyfunctional and terrible very quickly. Guys like Ben Gordon, Richard Hamilton and Charlie Villanueva haven’t fit in and you have to think Detroit plans to make some moves as they move forward. If you were running an NBA team, which of those three guys would you most want? … All of the Michael Beasley lovers out there fear not, his wrist is fine and he’s still playing. So those reports that he screwed it up pretty badly playing in China were bogus … And while Sebastian Telfair isn’t the player most thought he would be, he’s sure to find a team that wants him now that he’s a free agent. So what would you get if your team signed Bassy? This: “I bring myself. I bring Sebastian Telfair.” … We’re out like Beasley’s wrist injury.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Thought the DIME crew would wait for the Mayweather-Ortiz and say a few words in smack. Guess not…
Floyd just pulled a classic WWE move on the poor kid. Damn.
Ortiz got knocked the f$%k OUT!!!! Glad I didn’t pay for that crap. The undercards were better and more professional. Floyd vs. Pac Man, winner?
Dime Magazine’s Best New Ink: Beiber Newz
CHECK ME OUT. I got the best tat on the block!!
Y’all can’t fuck with me. Thug life you phony ass bitches. Holla at me. Ride or die, I go hard for my shit. My hood love me. And my tat is the SHITTT. Get on my level you goons!!!
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
Always protect yourself or f$#k you and your dirty head butt so take two of these and don’t call me in the morning? (left hook, straight right to the dome)
SPECULATION HAS IT THAT THE FIGHT BETWEEN MAYWEATHER AND ORTIZ WAS FIXED! YES, FIXED. WAS ORTIZ PAYED A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT OF MONEY TO LOSE CONCENTRATION DURING AN INTENSE FIGHT? IS IT WHY HE EXPRESSED NO ILL WILL TOWARD THE WAY MAYWEATHER ENDED HIS TITLE CHANCE? AN INVESTIGATION SHOULD TAKE PLACE. BOXING IS DIRTY IN THE BACKGROUND. WE’VE EXPERIENCED DON KING. AS OF NOW, WILL YOU GUYS CONSIDER THIS A FIXED FIGHT?
Guess Ortiz hasn’t seen Million Dollar Baby…
The only thing missing was there was the stool. lol
Floyd-Pac is just too damn close to call. Barring a knockout, I hope it becomes a trilogy, just like all the classics.
Give that Maricon an Oscar.
You can’t use the learning curve excuse for Russell. Especially at the NBA level, a point guard has to have their head in the game more than any player on the floor and he was fucking around. It wasn’t 100% his fault that the Thunder didn’t meet the hype but he’s a top 2 reason why they didn’t. The Thunder are sort of like how the Suns used to be and they need a responsible PG play to be a threat to win it all. If players aren’t getting proper touches or any touches at all, it’s usually because the point guard can’t or doesn’t want to move the ball. It looks more like Russell doesn’t want to. Rondo would help the Thunder since he”s smarter with the ball and is a better defender. Russell can’t shoot either so there wouldn’t be a noticeable difference with Rondo around.
Money Muthaflucking May.
He made Ortiz go nite nite nigga!
For those that are complaining. Go back to the first round of the fight, and see how Ortiz was continuously trying to headbutt Money whenever they got tied up. He was stand on his toes and swing his head side to side trying to headbutt Money and open up a cut on him. The ref even warned him in the 3rd round.
Come 4th round, Money was tagging his jawline like a facebook photo, and the crowd got into it. Perfect strategy by Money, because it made Ortiz come out of his gameplan (make it to the 12th) and forced him to try and knock Money out. Problem was he couldn’t hit Money. Ortiz was landing 18% of his punches (despite what Lampley’s dumb ass was trying to say). While Money was landing 55% of his punches that round!!! Ortiz wasn’t going to make it past the 7th like that.
So he panicked. He tried some UFC/WWE lunge forward headbutt type shit to see if he could hurt Money.
It didn’t go as planned, he just pissed him off instead.
If you paid attention, you would’ve noticed that Ortiz was shook/nervous after the headbutt. He hit Money with a flurry of punches that didn’t really connect and money smiled, gave that look like “didn’t hurt”, and that set Ortiz off. He knew it too. Thats why he kissed him on the cheek when trying to apologize. That’s post-fight type shit. Not some shit you do in the middle of a fight. So when the ref broke and told them to come out fighting, Ortiz (who was still shook) was trying to hug and tap gloves AGAIN! Money allowed him to hug him, but he kept his guard up. Then I think Money sensed that Ortiz was “out to lunch” and decided to put that nigga to sleep.
I wish the fight would’ve lasted longer, but it was still a brillant fight by Money. Anyone who saw the sweet science in which he dismantled that kid with and can appreciate the art of boxing, knows that match was over at the end of the 2nd when Money figured Ortiz out. Left jab, over hand right. Left jab, over hand right. Left jab, over hand right….game over. great fight.
You know the rules….hand down….MAN DOWN!!!
@Bnews
Fixed fight….you better be joking with that. Kid got $2.5 Million. He already had two losses, and was an 11-1 underdog. Fixing that fight doesn’t help anyone.
Would the Thunder be better of with Rondo? Err, yeah a little bit. I think he fits their team dynamic better than Westbrook.
The Russell Westbrook hate is getting a little out of hand though, he has a far higher upside than Rondo. Why is Kendrick Perkins going off at anyone? He got far outplayed by Nick Collison last year. People in glass houses…
The Detroit Pistons are in an awful situation, they’re going to have to eat Hamilton’s contract and no one will touch Villanueva (Rightfully so)… Gordon will be easy to trade though. Has anyone got this feeling they’re just going to sign Stuckey to a massive contract, even though they just drafted Brandon Knight? I really liked Detroit’s draft though, they have lots of young pieces now, its just the awful contracts that will hold them back.
rondo instead of westbrook would not be better for okc?? OMG! you guys would be awesome GMs!
id trade westbrook for rondo in a heartbeat
@surf
and you would be fired as soon as Rondo got off the plane in OKC.
lmfao, you guys pulled this same shit with Derrick Rose last year and he went on to only win the MvP. So please, keep talking shit about Westbrook. Dime keep making up stories (or referencing made up stories) because you need something to talk about. And Westbrook will come out and go balls deep on the NBA.
nice tat beiber. I guess that dude will have to nut all over it since his cock would never reach that low
detroit should keep brandon knight, greg munroe, tayshaun prince…. and that’s about it – trade gordon for what can be got (dude doesn’t play D, isn’t big enough to do it well in any case), accept that rip and charlie v are bad contracts, and get on with it.
i think russell westbrook has ADD…great player, scorer, defender, just not sure he’ll ever be a great passer…give harden/maynor the ball, and see what happens
fight was not fixed, beiber news is FOS, not sure that’s a real tat, either, pretty sad place to put it (? business tat if you wear baggy shorts)
Porkins is right, though. Defensive point guard who is near the top of the NBA’s passing hierarchy whose only job would be to create looks for Durant (overall), Harden (overall), OKC’s slashers, and lobbing for Ibaka et al.
Durant is better than Westbrook. The only problem is that Westbrook has quasi-delusions of grandeur when it comes to his placement within the NBA, and it really hinders them at certain points (when said delusions manifest). A definitively-led OKC, with Durant at the helm, and having Rajon Rondo distribute would be much better and smoother than what they have now. Westbrook should be with New York, if anything.
*… and whose…
Also, I wasted three minutes writing about something that will never happen. smh, at myself.
Beib, yeah, I can’t cut it in NY. No offense, but fuck that place.
Mayweather. Whatever. Until he fights Pac, I have no respect for him. NONE.
Boston and OKC would improve if they swapped PG’s. Rondo would get Durant and Harden the ball. Westbrook could bring some points for Boston. But if Westbrook thinks he is better than Durant, how much trouble will he have with Pierce?! And if Rondo is left open with Pierce, Allen, and Garnett, and can’t hit a basket, how will he hit a shot with someone on him? Durant/Harden/Ibaka < Pierce/Allen/Garnett. Fuck it, who cares.
ok guys, calm down, saying i’m full of shit is a little mean. chill. tone it down a bit at least. sheesh. can’t i have a little fun? u guys throwing rocks at my head dammit. i just said it’s SPECULATION. any random guy on the street can speculate. heck I’m reading that shit around the web of comments people are saying it was fixed. i didn’t say it was a report from a reliable source. so technically I’m not full of shit because if you think about it, if one person thinks it is fixed, chances are others around the world who viewed it my speculate the same case. so before you guys condemn me, carefully read the words i chose and then rethink your stance.
and for the record, the bieber tat is not me. some random guy i found on the net while on a log showing weird fans with crazy artist tattoos. i seen someone with nikki minaj, kobe and even o.d.b
hey dime, what are the celtics doing during the lockout? the old guys, pp, ray ray, kg?
Mayweather= Straight PUSSY.
homie started giving him a straight fight, Mayweather looked shook. homie got upset cuz mayweather kept throwing those cheap ass elbows at him (how is that even legal?) and homie lost his composure. Then Mayweather takes the cheap shot cuz he know he can’t go toe to toe anymore.
And he scared of Pacman. Punk bitch.
mayweather would fuck you up. mayweather is in a class of his own. i hate haters (like the irony?)
I hate Mayweather for being a pussy and not fighting Pacquiao, but he won that one fair and square.
As for Rondo-Westbrook, a trade like that would be about 0.6 times as bad as the Kidd-Marbury trade. Rondo/Kidd know how to pass a goddamn basketball.
DIME: “All of the Michael Beasley lovers out there fear not, his wrist is fine and he’s still playing.”
His family thanks you for the news.
They’d be way better off with Rondo late in the game, the rest of the game not so sure. With a minute to go Durant gets the ball 12 times out of 10 at least, rather than an ill-advised hero attempt from Russ