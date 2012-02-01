A Look at the Air Jordan X “Chicago”

We collaborated with the Foot Locker Unlocked blog to break down the significant history of the Air Jordan X “Chicago” and what it has meant to the basketball world.
Check it out HERE.
My girl got me these for my bday a couple wknds ago.
thats love.
Red foams droppin feb 4th plus Lebron 9 Cool Greys…Jordan Cement 4’s…too many good shoes comin out at one time.