Late in the third quarter of the Denver Nuggets’ exhilarating Christmas Day victory against the Phoenix Suns, Aaron Gordon flicked the ball to his big man, Nikola Jokic, in the post. Gordon’s defender, Torrey Craig, lunged for a deflection and momentary dig inside. As soon as Craig committed himself, Gordon made a beeline to the rim. Jokic lofted a dime over his noggin and Gordon slammed home a dunk before Landry Shamet could rotate to help.

The dunk was Gordon’s fifth of the game on a night he ended with seven total, the last of which was a pogostick poster over — err, through — Shamet to help cement the win. After two-plus months, the former Arizona Wildcat is enjoying a career-best campaign for the 22-12 Nuggets. He’s averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds on 66.9 percent true shooting and is 30th in Estimated Plus-Minus (plus-3.2) in the league.

Trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo (101) and Evan Mobley (87), he is tied for third league-wide in dunks with 85. Nearly 30 percent of his made baskets are rim-rocking jams, by far the loftiest rate of his nine-year NBA tenure. Last season, he set a career-high with 130 dunks in 75 games. At his current pace, he’ll shatter that by the All-Star Break.

When Denver acquired Gordon two seasons ago, it clearly had a vision to maximize his offensive exploits alongside Jokic and help curtail some of the habits hamstringing his impact. As a result, 2021-22 and 2022-23 have been the finest years of the 6’8 wing’s career.

The gigantic boost in context between Orlando and Denver is not the sole reason behind Gordon’s upswing. He deserves considerable credit for reshaping his approach and fully leaning into the merits of his skill-set. Throughout much of his time with the Orlando Magic, Gordon was afforded the autonomy to explore the depths of his creation potential. He ran pick-and-rolls, spent substantial time handling the rock, launched jumpers off the bounce all over the floor, and tested the waters as a daring playmaker.

That freedom instilled and amplified some poor inclinations in him. He didn’t apply his physical gifts as a slasher nearly anywhere as often as he should’ve and fell in love with the allure of shiny pull-up jumpers. During his 6.5 seasons in Orlando, he never eclipsed league average true shooting in a given season and ended his time there at 53.1 percent, 13.8 points lower than this year’s mark.

Some of that dissonance stems from the brilliance of Jokic, with whom Gordon seemed to fashion chemistry almost immediately upon his arrival. That, however, is not all of it. Gordon is a different player now. He’s better, independent of the team name splayed across his chest.