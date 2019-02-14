Getty Image

It’s been five years since Adam Silver took the mantle of commissioner of the NBA from David Stern, and he’s done so well at the helm that he’s garnered strong interest from inside the NFL to make the sport switch and take over their league.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Thursday that some inside the league have thought Silver would be better for owners than Roger Goodell.

“Several NFL owners have tried to persuade Silver to run their league over the course of his five years as the NBA’s commissioner,” the report said in part. But so far, that’s a proposal that Silver has rebuffed. Speaking ahead of All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, Silver shot down any potential job change and reiterated his love for his current occupation.

“I’ll just say I have not given it any thought,” Silver told ESPN. “I feel very fortunate to be in this position. As a longtime fan, as a longtime league employee, the opportunity to become the commissioner of this league was beyond anything I even ever dreamed of as a kid.”