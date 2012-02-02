adidas adiPower Howard 2 “All-Star” Edition

Now that we know what the uniforms will look like, the next step is the sneakers. Today, adidas released the “All-Star” Edition of the sneaker Dwight Howard will be rocking come February 26 in Orlando – the adiPower Howard 2. This sneaker is built with enough power and explosiveness to match any player, and it’s the lightest Howard signature sneaker yet. It’s ALIVE cushioning system provides the comfort everyone is looking for.

The color is inspired by the Sunshine State’s famous oranges, and pays homage to Orlando’s Orange County. As for the specific customizations on these orange “All-Star” editions, adidas included a shattered glass graphic throughout the shoe for obvious reasons: to play off Howard’s tendency to bring down the house. It also features Howard’s signature on the heel, uniform number on the medial side and a Superman-inspired tongue graphic featuring his logo, “dh.”

The adiPower Howard 2 All-Star version will drop February 23 for MSRP $100 at Foot Locker, eastbay.com, shopadidas.com and NBA Jam Session in Orlando.

