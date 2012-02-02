adidas adiPower Howard 2 “All-Star” Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Dwight Howard
02.02.12 7 years ago

Now that we know what the uniforms will look like, the next step is the sneakers. Today, adidas released the “All-Star” Edition of the sneaker Dwight Howard will be rocking come February 26 in Orlando – the adiPower Howard 2. This sneaker is built with enough power and explosiveness to match any player, and it’s the lightest Howard signature sneaker yet. It’s ALIVE cushioning system provides the comfort everyone is looking for.

The color is inspired by the Sunshine State’s famous oranges, and pays homage to Orlando’s Orange County. As for the specific customizations on these orange “All-Star” editions, adidas included a shattered glass graphic throughout the shoe for obvious reasons: to play off Howard’s tendency to bring down the house. It also features Howard’s signature on the heel, uniform number on the medial side and a Superman-inspired tongue graphic featuring his logo, “dh.”

The adiPower Howard 2 All-Star version will drop February 23 for MSRP $100 at Foot Locker, eastbay.com, shopadidas.com and NBA Jam Session in Orlando.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Dwight Howard
TAGSadidas adiPower Howard 2adidas BasketballALL STARDWIGHT HOWARDStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP