adidas Announces Return Of The Crazy 1

Today, adidas announced the return of one of their most talked about sneakers of the modern era: the Crazy 1. Once made famous by Kobe Bryant, and originally released in 2000, the shoe was inspired by the speed and sleek design of German sports cars. With a curved, aerodynamic upper, featuring the popular matte finish, a midfoot arch and a heel meant to mimic a car’s wheel and grill, these were way ahead of their time.

The Crazy 1 will be available on December 26 for $125 at adidasbasketball.com and Shoe Palace. Stay tuned for more updates as they arrive.

What do you think?

