adidas D Rose 3 “Brenda” Edition

While the Bulls are grinding out wins without him, Derrick Rose is taking some big steps in his rehab. Earlier this week, Tom Thibodeau revealed that Rose has started cutting on his surgically repaired knee. Great news. Chicago could use Rose’s fourth quarter touch right now. Alas, they’ll have to settle for another colorway of his new kicks, the “Brenda” edition of the adidas D Rose 3.

We’ve already seen a number of different unique colorways for this season, and while we’ve seen “Brenda” editions in the past, this particular one is probably my favorite. Truly a family man, this one pays homage to the most important person in Derrick’s life, his mother Brenda Rose.

Brenda’s favorite color is red, reflected in the red nubuck upper. The crackled grainy finish represents Derrick’s tough upbringing in Englewood, and the two tongues feature specific graphic designs meant to display part of the Rose family’s life and story.

The D Rose 3 “Brenda” drops November 19 for $160, and is available at adidas Basketball.

Is this your favorite colorway yet?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.