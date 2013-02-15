Adidas Unveils New Short-Sleeve Uniforms For McDonald’s All-Americans

Well, that didn’t take long. When the Golden State Warriors executive team said they believed their new, adidas short-sleeved alternate uniform would catch on quickly, I guess they didn’t technically end the thought with “in the NBA.” Less than a week later we now know the McDonald’s All-American Game participants will also wear the short-sleeved system.

The uniforms are similar to the adidas NBA model: 360-degree channel around the shoulders that connects the jersey portion to the sleeve portion, all in the name of full range-of-movement. Adidas wants, of course, its athletes to look good and play exceptionally well in these Revolution 30 uniforms, so they’re not going to trot out the nation’s best prep players in something that will hinder that. The East uniforms are a black-and-white, almost animal print, patter, with color blocks of red coming in from the side panels. The West’s dominant red pattern has what appears to be a more subdued pattern, with black panels cutting in from the side.

What do you think?

