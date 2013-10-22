adidas Launches Customizable D Rose 4 on miadidas

10.22.13 5 years ago

With Derrick Rose looking every bit like an NBA MVP during this preseason, today adidas announced that Rose’s latest signature sneaker is available for customization on miadidas. The adidas D Rose 4 miadidas is available for $165 now on miadidas.com, where fans can use different color and style combinations among eight different zones on the shoe. Other personalization options include laser etching on the upper, number embroidery on the medial ankle and a custom lace jewel.

The D Rose 4 represents two distinct sides of Rose’s personality: his aggressive, attacking on-court style and his humble and family-driven off-court characteristics.

You can head on over to miadidas.com to take a shot at customizing Rose’s latest signature shoe, and check out a few of the examples below.

What do you think?

