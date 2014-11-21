adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams “Polka Dot” Packs

adidas is again teaming up with musician and cultural progenitor Pharrell Williams to add a basic design to two iconic adidas products: the Superstar track jacket and the Stan Smith sneaker. The small polka dot design is dropping later this month, and the large one comes in December, so come check them out.

On Nov. 28, the first “Polka Dot Pack” is being launched globally in stores. The first dot delivery is a smaller scale dot in red. The Stan Smith kicks will come in an assortment of leather, and the track jackets are in satin. Both jackets and trainers are ranged in a palette of yellow with red micro-dots; blue with red micro-dots; and a fresh white, also featuring the smaller sized red dots.

In December, a second “Polka Dot Pack” will be released using larger dots with three different Stan Smith hues cut from fine leathers, and the dots more spread across the footwear or on the background of the jacket. A series of three leather jackets will match the sneaker colors and dot size.

The campaign is one of ebullience and profound joy. Obviously, Pharrell is usually pretty “happy,” so he makes perfect sense as a partner…

The ‘Polka Dot Small’ satin Superstar Track Jackets and Stan Smith sneakers will retail for $120. The package will be available at adidas Originals Stores worldwide, on adidas.com/pharrell, as well as in select Foot Locker locations and other retailers. It will be available for purchase starting on November 28th.

The ‘Polka Dot Big’ Stan Smiths will retail for $150 and will be available at select sneaker boutiques, concept stores and adidas Originals flagship stores globally as well as on adidas.com/pharrell. The corresponding leather track jackets will retail for $1000 and will be carried by select retailers, concept stores and adidas Originals flagship locations worldwide. The ‘Polka Dot Big’ pack is expected to arrive in stores in December, 2014.