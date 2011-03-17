adidas St. Patrick’s Day Shoes For Derrick Rose & Dwight Howard

03.17.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

There are certain days on the NBA calendar where anything goes in terms of footwear. Luckily, St. Patrick’s Day is one of those days. With that, check out the limited edition version of the adidas adiZero Rose 1.5 that D-Rose will be wearing tonight against New Jersey, and the special version of the adidas Dwight Howard Superbeast for Superman.

What do you think?

