adidas Unveils Crazy Light 2 EUROCAMP Edition

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas
06.11.12 6 years ago

Perhaps no sneaker has made as much noise during the past few months than the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2. The lightest sneaker ever was the talk of the NCAA Tournament, and then set the game on fire with numerous sick colorways. Now, here’s the latest: the EUROCAMP Edition. The adidas EUROCAMP, the only international pre-NBA Draft camp, started Sunday in Treviso, Italy, and adidas is outfitting players there in this special promo edition of the adizero Crazy Light 2.

This sleek black/bright orange/white colorway features the adidas EUROCAMP logo on the tongue as well as on the sockliner. The camp players will also rock special edition versions of the Originals adi High EXT and ClimaCool Seduction for off-court and training.

The adizero Crazy Light 2 is available now at Foot Locker, Eastbay and adidas.com.

