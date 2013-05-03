adidas x John Wall Ask D.C. to Show Why “Quick Ain’t Fair”

05.03.13 5 years ago

Recently, we saw the debut of adidas‘ new commercial for the Crazyquick, titled “Quick Ain’t Fair.” John Wall, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and A$AP Rocky rocked it, and now Wall and adidas are giving fans from Washington D.C. the chance to show off their own slick moves.

On Saturday, May 11, fans will be able to lace up the Crazyquick and take the adidas #QuickAintFair Challenge. Those involved will get the chance to meet Wall and gain access to an exclusive performance by A$AP Rocky. But make sure you arrive early as challenge access and concert tickets are on a first come, first served basis.

If interested, the location is as follows:

Stadium at The Wharf (1:00-5:00 pm)
800 Water St SW
Washington, DC 20024

The Crazyquick is available now in five colorways for $140 at adidas.com and Foot Locker.

What do you think?

