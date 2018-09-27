Uproxx

LOS ANGELES – The first thing you notice about the Air Jordan 33 is what’s not there. We’re still so conditioned to see shoes — especially Jordans — as true to a silhouette, with all the parts accounted for, that when there’s a drastic change, it’s abrupt and arresting. So when picking up a pair of the newest entry into the Jordan Brand legacy, the lack of laces, that negative space, is its own statement.

Talk to any Jordan Brand rep and one word will consistently come up: performance. That was the case with the first pair of Jordans that His Airness laced up, and is the case now even when there’s nothing to lace up. But there’s also an understanding of where the shoe fits off the court, and balancing those two worlds along with honoring the heritage of each and every shoe before it makes for a stressful, if not exciting, design process.

If anything, the Air Jordan 33 is a collection of memories piled on top of one another. Certain elements are buried, or cast aside, or incorporated. Others are direct links to days past. And still different traits are fully new, born out of the past, but unable to exist if not for what came before.

“I think the DNA of the brand lives and breathes throughout,” vice president of design for Jordan Brand David Creech said at an event debuting the shoe in downtown LA last week, “and I think if we are good stewards of the brand, we can truly create distinction and kind of a future for the future generations. For today and tomorrow.”

Tomorrow appears to be looking toward space exploration for influence and inspiration as the AJ XXXIII takes pieces and parts straight out of The Right Stuff. And the brand has senior footwear designer Tate Kuerbis to thank for that. Kuerbis poured over documents, photos, video, and samples to integrate into the new shoe, while still showcasing the laceless technology – FastFit – that Jordan Brand brought to market.

Dime had the chance to chat with Kuerbis about the creation of the Air Jordan 33, how FastFit is resonating with players, and how Michael Jordan reacted to the first prototype of the shoe.