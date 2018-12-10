Getty Image

After a slow start to the season, the Celtics have hit their stride, winning five straight and six of their last seven games to climb to fifth in the East at 15-10. Unfortunately, like last season, the Boston injury report is beginning to fill up with nagging injuries and illnesses leading to five players being listed as doubtful or out for Monday’s action.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. New Orleans: Aron Baynes (left ankle sprain) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (illness) – DOUBTFUL

Al Horford (left knee soreness) – DOUBTFUL

Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness) – OUT

Guerschon Yabusele (right ankle sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2018

Brad Stevens would later confirm Hayward and Horford being out for their game against the Pelicans, along with Terry Rozier starting for Kyrie Irving. According to Stevens, Horford’s knee soreness is being caused by patellar tendonitis, and the team will be cautious with their star big man before working him back into the rotation.