Video: Al Horford Hits The Game-Winner In OT To Beat The Wizards

#Atlanta Hawks
12.13.13 5 years ago

On a night where Washington’s little-used power forward, Trevor Booker, recored double-double, it was John Wall‘s 11 points in the fourth quarter that forced overtime against the Hawks. But in the extra session, Al Horford gave the hometown fans something to get excited about with a game-winning fallaway as the buzzer sounded.

While Booker was great, especially considering he came into the night averaging 4.8 points in 15 minutes, he ended tonight’s contest in Atlanta with 44 minutes of playing time, 24 points and 12 rebounds. But Al Horford was even better. Horford secured 15 rebounds and dropped a season-high 34 point on 15-of-23 shooting against the Wiz, including the game-winning shot as the buzzer sounded.

Wall actually finished with a double-double like Booker, scoring 13 points and dishing 11 assists, but he was a dreadful 6-of-22 shooting for the game, and just 1-for-10 heading into the fourth.

[Video via beyondthebuzzercom]

