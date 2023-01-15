Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested and charged with capital murder on Sunday after a shooting that was reported to police at 1:45 a.m. local time.

Video of Darius Miles leaving the Tuscaloosa County Jail after being charged with capital murder following an early morning fatal shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/zbBdQ0VKhb — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) January 15, 2023

Per AL.com, the shooting happened as the result of an argument outside a bar district, with the victim being shot and killed in a car, while the driver, who was unharmed, returned fire.

Both Miles, of D.C., and 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, of Maryland, are charged in the killing of as Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham. The shooting happened on the Strip. About 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Tuscaloosa police and University of Alabama police were dispatched to the Walk of Champions at Bryant Denny Stadium on a shooting. A vehicle had stopped there upon sighting a University of Alabama Police vehicle. Harris was dead inside the vehicle, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Capt. Jack Kennedy. The driver, who has not been identified, told police their vehicle had been struck by gunfire. The driver said he had returned fire in self-defense and may have struck a suspect. “It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip,’’ Kennedy said.

Miles had been on the bench on Saturday afternoon for the Tide’s 106-66 win over LSU after having been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. The university released a statement after Miles’ arrest became public, announcing Miles was no longer a part of the team and had been removed from campus.