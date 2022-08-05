The WNBA announced on Friday morning that this year’s All-WNBA teams will be selected independent of position. That means if five guards, forwards, or centers prove to be deserving of every spot on each team, the voters could make it as such. This is an excellent decision from the league — players of all archetypes, positions, and sizes are anchoring either side of the ball. Positions defined by stature should not inform or inhibit who is eligible to make all-league teams.

Kudos to the WNBA for nailing this decision. The hope is that it continues moving forward and that the NBA soon follows suit, as quickly as the 2022-23 season. I understand the argument and belief All-NBA teams should line up logically. Two guards, two wings, a center, that’s a traditional lineup structure. But my push back comes from the fact these teams are never actually taking the court in a meaningful basketball game. We need to eradicate antiquated positional requirements.

All-NBA and All-WNBA teams should be an insightful snapshot into each season. Recognizing the five, 10, and 15 best players outright rather than the best at specific positions is how you enable these teams to be the most insightful seasonal snapshot possible.

This topic has especially held premium standing in the lexicon over the last two NBA seasons, as Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, a pair of centers, have finished first and second in MVP voting during that span. Jokic is the back-to-back winner; Embiid is the back-to-back runner-up. Jokic owns two All-NBA First Team appearances; Embiid, generating the vast majority of his All-NBA buzz at center, carries zero.

Embiid’s misfortune is not the first time an MVP finalist has been squeezed by rigid All-NBA criteria. In 1974, Bob McAdoo finished second in MVP voting and made All-NBA Second Team. The third-place finisher, Bob Lanier, and fourth-place finisher, Dave Cowens, didn’t earn a spot on either of the two All-NBA Teams (a third has since been added).

Those occurrences are equally as absurd as Embiid’s recent situations. This dilemma should not happen or exist! If you put together a dominant enough season to be an MVP candidate, let alone the runner-up, you should be a First Team member that year. There is no way around it, and the WNBA deserves credit for rewarding excellence like this. Given the contract incentives tied to some of these honors in the NBA — which is a faulty stipulation as is — broadening the flexibility of the voting process and ensuring the best of the best are on their deserving teams is paramount.