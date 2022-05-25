For months, a great deal of attention has been devoted to NBA award discourse for the 2021-22 season, headlined by an incredibly interesting MVP race eventually won by Nikola Jokic. On Tuesday, the league announced the last of its major individual honors with the reveal of the 2021-22 All-NBA teams by TNT’s Inside The NBA panel.

The First Team unsurprisingly includes Jokic, and he is joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. Notably, Joel Embiid, who finished No. 2 in MVP voting, did not make First Team despite forward eligibility.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team: 🏀 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)

🏀 Devin Booker (Phoenix)

🏀 Luka Dončić (Dallas)

🏀 Nikola Jokić (Denver)

🏀 Jayson Tatum (Boston) pic.twitter.com/D0H6GEDrea — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Embiid did make the Second Team, anchoring an intriguing quintet. He is flanked by Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan, and Kevin Durant.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Second Team: 🏀 Stephen Curry (Golden State)

🏀 DeMar DeRozan (Chicago)

🏀 Kevin Durant (Brooklyn)

🏀 Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

🏀 Ja Morant (Memphis) pic.twitter.com/qHqDWB42tz — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Finally, the Third Team is headlined by LeBron James, who made his 18th All-NBA team. Joining him is Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 2021-22 Kia All-NBA Third Team: 🏀 LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)

🏀 Chris Paul (Phoenix)

🏀 Pascal Siakam (Toronto)

🏀 Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)

🏀 Trae Young (Atlanta) pic.twitter.com/uYiQpdkFeh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 25, 2022

Beyond the honor of being selected, this was a particularly fruitful night for Trae Young from a monetary standpoint. Before the 2021-22 season began, he inked a five-year max extension with the Hawks, locking in a projected salary of $176.9 million when accounting for the NBA’s projected $122 million salary cap for 2022-23. However, Young’s deal jumps to the “supermax” with his All-NBA selection, and his new projection is a five-year deal worth more than $212 million, earning an extra $35.4 million in total and more than $6 million in 2022-23.