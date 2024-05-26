Much of the discussion early in this WNBA season has been about the incredibly talented 2024 rookie class. The headliner is top overall pick Caitlin Clark, but there are a number of hopeful young stars that are just getting their careers started, from Cameron Brink in Los Angeles to Angel Reese in Chicago.

Reese’s Sky squad has impressed early this season, getting off to a 2-1 start, but faced the last remaining unbeaten in the WNBA on Saturday night when the Connecticut Sun came to town. The Sun have enjoyed going up against top picks this year, handing Clark and the Fever a pair of losses already, and the veteran laden squad has looked to welcome youngsters to the league by introducing them to their physicality.

On Saturday night, Reese got a taste of that from last year’s MVP finalist Alyssa Thomas, who got ejected after slamming the former LSU star to the court while going for a rebound in the late third quarter.

Alyssa Thomas was ejected after a hard foul on Angel Reese. pic.twitter.com/CxJNDkfePd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2024

Thomas got hit with a Flagrant 2 upon review, as the referees saw her get her arm up around Reese’s neck and then threw her down, and said that was enough of that. Reese popped up and hit both of her free throws after, shaking off the hard hit to give the Sky a brief one-point advantage.