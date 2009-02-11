Amare Trade Rumors UPDATED

We hit you with this rumor a little ways back, but now it’s apparently taken the next step towards being a real possibility.
The Portland Trail Blazers have made a strong play for Amare Stoudemire, discussing a package that includes LaMarcus Aldridge, Jerryd Bayless, and Raef LaFrentz‘s $12.7 million expiring contract, a person with direct knowledge of the talks told CBSSports.com Tuesday.
The Blazers, among the most active teams in the league as the Feb. 19 trade deadline draws near, have joined Chicago, Miami, Detroit, Toronto, Golden State, and New Jersey among a growing list of teams that have discussed acquiring Stoudemire from the Suns.
However, there could be a kink in this plan. There’s supposedly an issue between Steve Kerr and Suns’ managing partner Robert Sarver as to what they want to get in return for STAT.
If Phoenix was able to get the aforementioned three players along with a draft pick or two (Portland has four second-rounders in the next two years), this deal could make sense for the Suns. As much as I wanted Goran Dragic to succeed as Steve Nash‘s backup, he’s been awful. Jerryd Bayless could really benefit from learning under Nash as the point guard of the future. L.A.’s preference for playing away from the basket could compliment Shaq nicely right now, and LaFrentz’s contract will give Phoenix mobility in the free agent markets to come.
Do you like this deal for both sides?
Source: CBS Sports
Love this deal!
This is the only trade rumor that makes any sense for phx.
Like it for both sides.
Wow! What a dumb move by Portland! Abandoning the great team first mentality you have for a me-first guy like Amare is a very bad decision and would hurt the development of both Roy and Oden.
Portland should pass.
Portland, don’t do it! Personally I’d rather have Aldridge then Amare.
Instead, Portland should trade Rafe’s expiring contract, Outlaw or Webster (preferably Webster), and maybe a throw-in player to the Wizards for Caron Butler. I think Caron would improve the Blazers more than Amare.
It’s the perfect package, I wish Toronto could take it for Bosh.
Actually I think the Suns get too much in this proposed deal. L.A., Bayless, Raef’s expiring, and picks??? I’d do L.A. OR Bayless and whatever else to make the salaries match but not both.
NO! Keep STAT and trade Nash and/or Shaq while they still have a some sort of value!
Chicago would be dumb to trade Tyrus Thomas for Amare as well. Thomas is just now discovering how good he can be. Amare IS as good as he can be and has proven to be a lazy rebounder and shitty defender.
Any team thinking of trading for him should realize he’s Phx’s best player and they want rid of him badly. That should make any GM think about what they’re really getting.
the thing about this, is that it actually does make sense. and for both teams. esp if amare doesnt wanna be there. why not get some good young players in return. i like jerryd’s game a lot and think he’d be a good fit in phx.
@ David Brandon
Yeah it makes sense for Phoenix but how does it make sense for Portland?
maybe we should throw in roy while we are at it.stat aint worth half that deal. His attitude is the posterchild for what we left behind when we started to build on character.
He should go to Miami because he will play with Wade and that will be just magnificent those two guys plus Chalmers and Beasly…..
talent wise makes a ton of sense….bayless can contribute immediately and LA would fit well w/ shaq…but from a chemistry standpoint i wouldnt disrput what portland has right now. honestly id much rather trade oden than LA if i was portland.
and you trade a good locker room guy for a prima donna.
To those who think Amare’s attitude will hurt the team, any other squad I’d be right there with you, but my belief in Nate McMillian as a coach has me thinking Amare would respect him enough to buy into the system. I don’t think anyone in Phoenix respects Terry Porter, and it shows, when Nash is quietly questioning a coach to the media (his too many minutes comment) you know its a managerial problem.
Personally I believe the Suns are going to have to rid themselves of the D’Antoni era players to ever have a good locker room situation, it seems like those guys are disgruntled with Porter, Kerr and Sarver.
perfect trade for everyone. Get it done!!
Thank you Dennis. STAT ain’t worth it.
It seems like the Blazers think they have a shot at winning the chip this year and are trying for a desperate blockbuster trade to push them over the top. This will go down as one of the worst trades ever if it goes down.
Patience Portland. Keep the team you have and build on that. You’ll be just fine.
I really think the Suns cannot find a better deal than this one. Aldridge would fit in nicely there. Bayless is still a project but who’s better than Nash to teach the kid how to run a team? Plus the almost immediate cap relief given by LaFrentz’s expiring is pure gold for Sarver.
Portland HAS to do this deal too. AmarÃ© AND Oden altogether? Come on! Plus, they have a logjam of (young) guards and Steve Blake can still do his thing while Rodriguez is finally getting it.
@PALakerfan you have to realize there are other reasons why phx is shopping stat. Namely, financial reasons given the owners of the suns come from banking money and they are hurting bad.
So its not all attitude and lack of D.
STAT is just a byproduct of the D’Antoni era.
Portland is a nice spot for Amare. His defensive problems can be masked with Oden blocking shots behind him. Brandon Roy and Amare running high screen and rolls could be deadly.
The other teams listed – MIA, DET, NJ, TOR, GS – should definitely go for Amare though. They are all going nowhere fast and could use him.
MIA – Beasley’s too small to be effective at the 4 and presumably they’d rather keep him and send Marion for Amare.
DET – Veteran’s Day Sale! Take either one of our fine old guys – AI or Wallace – and we’ll throw in this slighty used Amir Johnson, but only if you call in the next 10 minutes.
NJ – Let’s be real, Devin Harris is the only keeper on this squad. Combining him with Amare would really sell tickets at the new arena and maybe get them back on the map for Lebron in ’10.
TOR – Swap meet! Swap the unhappy Bosh for the unhappy Amare. This makes the most sense of any deal. Bosh is the more complete player and would be a perfect fit beside Fat Shaq. Amare could score 30 a game in TOR and get the individual accolades he craves so much.
GS – You’ve just won the Warrior sweepstakes! Choose 3 out of 4 of our best players and we’ll throw in 2 draft picks with your order! You can even have our dis-interested coach or lame duck GM!
Phoenix should take this trade in a heart beat.
Portland needs to put the weed down and reconsider. How is it any better to have Amare next to Oden compared to Shaq? Oden has to clog up the lane just like Shaq, so Amare is not going to be any happier or playing any better.
L.A’s style is perfect for Oden or Shaq, why trade that away, with Bayless, for something that wont workout?
This is a stupid trade, but Kerr should take before Portland realizes what they’re giving up.
Max – if money is the issue, then Shaq should be first to go. Call Cuban, he’ll take him. And is there any doubt the Knicks would take Nash?
All in all, PHX is badly mismanaged. Kerr and Porter both need to go too. They need to get a young nucleus to build around in trading any of these 3 “stars”.
Flip would’ve been a better choice at coach.
portland would be crazy to let a guy like lamarcus go. amare is an awesome player, but he is not very stable mentally. and he wants to be ‘the man’ which he won’t be, because brandon roy is ‘the man’ in portland.
i don’t like the deal at all.
Suns wont make a trade til after the all star game, out of respect of being a all-star. but i wish the bulls would go after him. instead of tyrus i say give up noah and gooden. throw in another… maybe Larry Hughes who wants to be traded and bam a run and gun team
Rose
gordon
deng
tyrus
Stoudamire
Bench
Thabo
Hinirich
Gray
Nocioni
Man than team right there is young deep and growing and have leadership and potential.
This trade works out good for both teams but I still like my suggestion of trading Amare for Dirk and maybe JET. Same kinda idea but Dirk is a better shooter than L.A. and Jet could spell Nash.
This seems like a wash for Portland (elite young PF for elite young PF) and doesn’t make much sense at all for PHX
Nash and Shaq are in the “win now or retire” phase of their careers and Aldridge is still 3-5 years away from reaching his prime. PHX needs players in their prime. Even Amare is still 2 years away from his prime which is ewhy he is not a perfect fit in PHX.
Trying to improve the Blazers? What about Oden for Durant?
@Palakerfan
Ya, I agree w you about the poor mgt in phx.
I’m not sure shaq has much value and the Knicks are trying to clear room not take on big deals…
@Big Shot BOB
I really like the idea of Dirk for Amare.
Dirk is a better compliment to Shaq and Dirk and Nash together again would be AWESOME.
Ugh. I kind of like this deal for both sides, but I hate that it’s really the end of the fun Phoenix era. Not that it hasn’t been over for about a year now.
I can’t believe that Portland would even consider this trade. They are giving up way too much. Is Amare that much of an upgrade over Lamarcus? Maybe a little but Lamarcus is still young and developing and compliments Oden well. He’s definitely not worth trading bayless, an expiring contract and draft picks. I’d rather have bosh than amare.
Arrogant – I like your optomism but 3 role players does not equal 1 All-Star. Unless you’re dealing with Memphis, that is. They’d give you a dime for a nickel cause the nickel’s bigger.
Amare can only go to a team that can pass him the ball right in his hands like nash.
PALakerFan- Drew Gooden is an expiriing contract… something that they want. Noah Is defense and youth which they also are trying to move toward. as for Hughes his contract is up next year which will be a great trade peice if they want to trade him or let him expire for the 2010 free agent contest…
of course throw in a pick but its all possible nowadays.
Portland needs to fire the GM before he blows up what he’s made. Championship teams need *some* stability, for crying out loud…
Can people stop coming up with stupid trade … Amare for Marion (Phx just got rid of Marion) Amare for Tyrus Thomas (Missing about $10 mill in contract) Amare for Noah + Gooden (What a crap trade talent wise
Lets think before we post people.
Portland would be crazy to mess with their chemistry right now, and Amare is not a good fit for their team. Pheonix should be all over this deal though if they could pull it off.
Portland doesn’t need any changes, they just need time. I don’t understand why they don’t just let Raef’s contract expire. They are going to have to shell out some big bucks in a few years with Roy, Aldridge, and eventually Oden.
Anything is possible now…. Swear lopsided trades to get rid of dough hasn’t happend lately…. camby for a second, kwame Brown for Gasol, Zach Randolf for Mobley whose retired tim thomas…. Its not all about equal talent anymore. if u have youth and expiring contract u have a edge…
Phoenix gets the guard of the future in bayless, and Portland gets a higher ceiling. Do it, but Portland will regret it cuz bayless will be a star, but they need to do it cuz Portland can’t get much better with what they got. I like aldridge but he is limited and needs a big to play with like shaq. I don’t like amare but with their roster he could help them more than hurt.
As a fan, I’d rather see Amare go to the Bulls or the Cavs. The bulls bc they’ve got a great foundation and a point guard in Rose who will be as great for him as Nash has been in Phoenix. But my ultimate pick is the Cavs, Amare + Lebron = AWESOME!
Interestingly enough, they Cavs and the Suns play tonight. Should be really interesting. I’ve been checking this site (www.accuscore.com – very cool site, check it out!) that says that the Cavs will win and has Lebron lighting it up for 33 and Amare with 19. I wonder what they could do together…
Is that Bill Bellamy or Amare in the picture with this post?
Amare’s stock seems to be dropping…
The blazers should trade Lafrentz, Frye, Outlaw, a pg and a 2nd round pick package for Butler and Etan Thomas.
OR Odom and Luke Walton.
OR Battier and Chuck Hayes.
Please NOT Amar’e!!!
The blazers should add Ike Diogu to any deal they make!
+1 for what in the crap is Portland smoking?
As a Blazers fan, I don’t really like it. Sure Amare’s the best player, but what he’d have to understand is this is Brandon Roy’s team. I’m also a big Aldridge fan and don’t like the idea of letting Bayless go so early.
Amare makes Portland a real team to fear. I think both teams will benefit, but Portland right away. Portland’s front line need a guy that is going to get other bigs in foul trouble. Phoenix is going to open up things for LaMarcus a bit more. His stats aren’t that far off of what Amare was doing this year.
Bayless I’m not sure. I like when he is attacking and spotting up, but will Terry Porter give him a little freedom to disrupt?
I think Portland comes out better short term and Phoenix will probably miss the playoffs with this deal. They just aren’t playing with much zeal these days.
Also Brandon Roy is not a guy that needs to have anyone bow down and pronounce him as the Top Dog…He is going to do his thing. He will have the ball in his hands the most. Amare will be forced to go to work more down low with out the Pick and Roll/Pop preceision that he had with Nash. Portland will be much better with Amare over Aldridge…Amare isn’t a beast on the boards either, but if Oden is going to keep getting in foul trouble and Joel is not a threat on offense…Amare is a great constant to have. This makes Blazers a contender in my eyes. They was missing that real one two punch…Amare and Roy is that.
We all know their role players are good as well. Is Martell coming back this year??
This is a good deal, especially for the Suns.