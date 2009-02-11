Amare Trade Rumors UPDATED

We hit you with this rumor a little ways back, but now it’s apparently taken the next step towards being a real possibility.

The Portland Trail Blazers have made a strong play for Amare Stoudemire, discussing a package that includes LaMarcus Aldridge, Jerryd Bayless, and Raef LaFrentz‘s $12.7 million expiring contract, a person with direct knowledge of the talks told CBSSports.com Tuesday.



The Blazers, among the most active teams in the league as the Feb. 19 trade deadline draws near, have joined Chicago, Miami, Detroit, Toronto, Golden State, and New Jersey among a growing list of teams that have discussed acquiring Stoudemire from the Suns.

However, there could be a kink in this plan. There’s supposedly an issue between Steve Kerr and Suns’ managing partner Robert Sarver as to what they want to get in return for STAT.

If Phoenix was able to get the aforementioned three players along with a draft pick or two (Portland has four second-rounders in the next two years), this deal could make sense for the Suns. As much as I wanted Goran Dragic to succeed as Steve Nash‘s backup, he’s been awful. Jerryd Bayless could really benefit from learning under Nash as the point guard of the future. L.A.’s preference for playing away from the basket could compliment Shaq nicely right now, and LaFrentz’s contract will give Phoenix mobility in the free agent markets to come.

Do you like this deal for both sides?

Source: CBS Sports