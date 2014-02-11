Andre Drummond Swat Sets Up Brandon Jennings Layup

#GIFs
02.11.14 4 years ago

The Pistons got their third straight win at home on Monday night with San Antonio in town during their annual rodeo road trip. But this Detroit win was different since it was interim coach John Loyer‘s first game after Mo Cheeks was fired. Second year big man Andre Drummond showed out with a sick block on Nando De Colo that led to a fast break layup for Brandon Jennings. Later, Jennings returned the favor.

Watch as Drummond’s huge block on De Colo early in the first quarter turns into a fast break layup for Jennings. We think â€” with all the lax interpretations of what constitutes an assist these days â€” it should have been an assist, but the scorekeeper disagreed.

Jennings returns the favor later in the game with the lob to Drummond for the rim-rattling slam.

(video via ThatHighlightChannel)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDBRANDON JENNINGSDENVER NUGGETSDETROIT PISTONSDetroit Pistons San Antonio SpursDimeMaggifsJohn LoyerNando De Colo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP